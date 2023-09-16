U.S. markets closed

10 Cities Where You Can Find Cheap Used Cars

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Any savvy car shopper knows that you need to check multiple dealers to find the best deal -- but would you consider multiple cities? Depending on where you live, it might make sense to travel to one of the cities with the lowest used car prices, as you may be able to save close to $3,000 compared to the average price. With the average used car price now at $34,227, that savings can be significant.

"It's easy to research car pricing, both locally and nationally, so there's no reason not to look beyond your area to get a sense of how much prices vary for a given model," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release.

Here's a look at the 10 cities with the least expensive used cars, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

Cleveland

  • Average used car price: $31,458

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -8.1%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,769

Cincinnati

  • Average used car price: $31,622

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -7.6%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,605

Norfolk, Virginia

  • Average used car price: $31,901

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.8%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,326

Fresno, California

  • Average used car price: $31,912

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.8%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,315

Orlando, Florida

  • Average used car price: $31,971

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.6%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,256

Detroit

  • Average used car price: $31,990

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.5%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,238

Columbus, Ohio

  • Average used car price: $32,177

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.0%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,050

Pittsburgh

  • Average used car price: $32,286

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -5.7%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$1,942

Indianapolis

  • Average used car price: $32,418

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -5.3%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$1,809

Oklahoma City

  • Average used car price: $32,443

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -5.2%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$1,784

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where You Can Find Cheap Used Cars