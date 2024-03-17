10 Cities Where It Is Easier To Live on Social Security in 2024
Retirement should be enjoyable, not stressful. This is especially the case when it comes to your finances. Social Security benefits are a lifeline for tens of millions of Americans once they reach age 62.
In 2024, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,907. According to The Motley Fool, that’s up from $1,848 in 2023. If you’re looking to ensure that your retirement benefits go further once you enter your golden years, there are ten cities that you might want to consider.
10 Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes Further
Despite its nickname “Taxachusetts”, Massachusetts isn’t even close to being the worst state for retirees when it comes to taxes. In fact, it beats out 22 of them. For starters, MA doesn’t tax Social Security benefits — and its 6.25% sales tax rate is lower than in the majority of states. However, its property tax rates are among the highest.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Population: 587,411
Share of population 65+: 17.7%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $945
Median monthly rent: $1,019
Reading, Pennsylvania
Population: 426,967
Share of population 65+: 17.1%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $972
Median monthly rent: $985
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Population: 550,480
Share of population 65+: 18%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,000
Median monthly rent: $1,114
Scranton, Pennsylvania
Population: 566,743
Share of population 65+: 19.7%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $783
Median monthly rent: $834
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Population: 857,997
Share of population 65+: 18%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,038
Median monthly rent: $1,141
New York, New York
Population: 20,968,258
Share of population 65+: 15.9%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,762
Median monthly rent: $1,574
York, Pennsylvania
Population: 454,605
Share of population 65+: 17.5%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $965
Median monthly rent: $1,025
Daytona Beach, Florida
Population: 662,671
Share of population 65+: 25.4%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $886
Median monthly rent: $1,181
Youngstown, Ohio
Population: 542,459
Share of population 65+: 21.2%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $653
Median monthly rent: $706
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Population: 2,366,544
Share of population 65+: 20%
Median monthly mortgage cost: $870
Median monthly rent: $892
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where It Is Easier To Live on Social Security in 2024