Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,117.09
    -33.39 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,714.77
    -190.93 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,973.17
    -155.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,039.32
    +8.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.00
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,159.40
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3040
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9440
    +0.6600 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,140.36
    +635.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,727.42
    -15.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,707.64
    -99.76 (-0.26%)
     

10 Cities Where It Is Easier To Live on Social Security in 2024

Adam Palasciano
·3 min read
nd3000 / Getty Images
nd3000 / Getty Images

Retirement should be enjoyable, not stressful. This is especially the case when it comes to your finances. Social Security benefits are a lifeline for tens of millions of Americans once they reach age 62.

Find Out: I Retired at 65: Here’s My Monthly Budget
Read More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

In 2024, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,907. According to The Motley Fool, that’s up from $1,848 in 2023. If you’re looking to ensure that your retirement benefits go further once you enter your golden years, there are ten cities that you might want to consider.

Johnny Greig / iStock.com
Johnny Greig / iStock.com

10 Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes Further

Despite its nickname “Taxachusetts”, Massachusetts isn’t even close to being the worst state for retirees when it comes to taxes. In fact, it beats out 22 of them. For starters, MA doesn’t tax Social Security benefits — and its 6.25% sales tax rate is lower than in the majority of states. However, its property tax rates are among the highest.

Check Out: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement
Read Next: 8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget

Sponsored: $20k or more in credit card debt? Lower the amount you owe in just 3 simple steps.

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 587,411

  • Share of population 65+: 17.7%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $945

  • Median monthly rent: $1,019

Learn More: 8 Things You Must Buy at Walmart While on a Retirement Budget

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reading, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 426,967

  • Share of population 65+: 17.1%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $972

  • Median monthly rent: $985

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 550,480

  • Share of population 65+: 18%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,000

  • Median monthly rent: $1,114

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scranton, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 566,743

  • Share of population 65+: 19.7%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $783

  • Median monthly rent: $834

For You: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 857,997

  • Share of population 65+: 18%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,038

  • Median monthly rent: $1,141

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York, New York

  • Population: 20,968,258

  • Share of population 65+: 15.9%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,762

  • Median monthly rent: $1,574

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

York, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 454,605

  • Share of population 65+: 17.5%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $965

  • Median monthly rent: $1,025

Try This: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Population: 662,671

  • Share of population 65+: 25.4%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $886

  • Median monthly rent: $1,181

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Youngstown, Ohio

  • Population: 542,459

  • Share of population 65+: 21.2%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $653

  • Median monthly rent: $706

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 2,366,544

  • Share of population 65+: 20%

  • Median monthly mortgage cost: $870

  • Median monthly rent: $892

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where It Is Easier To Live on Social Security in 2024

Advertisement