10 Cities Where It Is Easier To Live on Social Security in 2024

Retirement should be enjoyable, not stressful. This is especially the case when it comes to your finances. Social Security benefits are a lifeline for tens of millions of Americans once they reach age 62.

In 2024, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,907. According to The Motley Fool, that’s up from $1,848 in 2023. If you’re looking to ensure that your retirement benefits go further once you enter your golden years, there are ten cities that you might want to consider.

10 Cities Where Your Social Security Check Goes Further

Despite its nickname “Taxachusetts”, Massachusetts isn’t even close to being the worst state for retirees when it comes to taxes. In fact, it beats out 22 of them. For starters, MA doesn’t tax Social Security benefits — and its 6.25% sales tax rate is lower than in the majority of states. However, its property tax rates are among the highest.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Population : 587,411

Share of population 65+ : 17.7%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $945

Median monthly rent: $1,019

Reading, Pennsylvania

Population : 426,967

Share of population 65+ : 17.1%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $972

Median monthly rent: $985

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Population : 550,480

Share of population 65+ : 18%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $1,000

Median monthly rent: $1,114

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Population : 566,743

Share of population 65+ : 19.7%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $783

Median monthly rent: $834

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Population : 857,997

Share of population 65+ : 18%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $1,038

Median monthly rent: $1,141

New York, New York

Population : 20,968,258

Share of population 65+ : 15.9%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $1,762

Median monthly rent: $1,574

York, Pennsylvania

Population : 454,605

Share of population 65+ : 17.5%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $965

Median monthly rent: $1,025

Daytona Beach, Florida

Population : 662,671

Share of population 65+ : 25.4%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $886

Median monthly rent: $1,181

Youngstown, Ohio

Population : 542,459

Share of population 65+ : 21.2%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $653

Median monthly rent: $706

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Population : 2,366,544

Share of population 65+ : 20%

Median monthly mortgage cost : $870

Median monthly rent: $892

