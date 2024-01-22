10 Cities Where Gen Z Can’t Afford a Home
Many Gen Z adults are just starting out in their careers, so it’s not surprising that very few are homeowners. According to the latest Census data, only 17% of Gen Z adults own their homes.
This is likely due to a mix of factors, including wanting to be location-independent, wanting to save money, or simply because they can’t afford a home. In a market with high home prices and high mortgage rates, affordability is likely one of the biggest barriers to homeownership for this generation.
Check Out: The Best Banks of 2024
More: Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank Is Costing You a Lot of Money
Of course, some markets are more affordable for Gen Z than others. By looking at factors including home price-to-income ratio (how many household incomes fit into the median home price), sale price trends, inventory, shares of homes selling above listing price, days on market, and the homeownership and unemployment rates for adults under 25, Point2 ranked the cities where Gen Z is most and least likely to be able to buy a home.
In these 10 cities, homeownership is close to impossible for Gen Z.
1. Fremont, California
Home price-to-income ratio: 22.8
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.34%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 6.4
Share of homes sold above listing price: 70.2%
Average days on market: 10
Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.4%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 11.4%
Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary
Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
2. San Diego
Home price-to-income ratio: 22.8
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 8.43%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 8.5
Share of homes sold above listing price: 39.2%
Average days on market: 17
Gen Z homeownership rate: 6.1%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 8.7%
Related: 7 Things the Upper Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore
3. Lexington, Kentucky
Home price-to-income ratio: 11.4
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.98%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 11.4
Share of homes sold above listing price: 37.5%
Average days on market: 55
Gen Z homeownership rate: 3.5%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 12.8%
4. San Jose, California
Home price-to-income ratio: 15.7
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 4.9%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 4.7
Share of homes sold above listing price: 59.3%
Average days on market: 17
Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.8%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 7%
5. Riverside, California
Home price-to-income ratio: 9.4
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 9.8%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 12.8
Share of homes sold above listing price: 48.4%
Average days on market: 35
Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.8%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 11.1%
Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary
6. Los Angeles
Home price-to-income ratio: 22.1
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 5.72%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 14.4
Share of homes sold above listing price: 42.7%
Average days on market: 43
Gen Z homeownership rate: 5.6%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 10.6%
7. Sacramento, California
Home price-to-income ratio: 9.9
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.73%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 16.7
Share of homes sold above listing price: 45%
Average days on market: 19
Gen Z homeownership rate: 2.8%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 9.3%
8. Chula Vista, California
Home price-to-income ratio: 8.9
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.67%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 4.9
Share of homes sold above listing price: 50.6%
Average days on market: 11
Gen Z homeownership rate: 7.1%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 20.8%
Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’
9. Richmond, Virginia
Home price-to-income ratio: 11.8
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 4.57%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 37.9
Share of homes sold above listing price: 51.2%
Average days on market: 10
Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.5%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 9%
10. Newark, New Jersey
Home price-to-income ratio: 23.2
Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 9.64%
Inventory per 10,000 residents: 11.5
Share of homes sold above listing price: 64.7%
Average days on market: 54
Gen Z homeownership rate: 16%
Gen Z unemployment rate: 17.8%
All data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I'm a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking
Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank is Costing You a Lot of Money
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Gen Z Can’t Afford a Home