Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,854.78
    +14.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,998.19
    +134.39 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,375.29
    +64.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.07
    +29.67 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.14
    +1.73 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.00
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.40 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1000
    -0.0460 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2730
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9400
    -0.1880 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,634.87
    -990.33 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.71
    +25.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,546.95
    +583.68 (+1.62%)
     

10 Cities Where Gen Z Can’t Afford a Home

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Many Gen Z adults are just starting out in their careers, so it’s not surprising that very few are homeowners. According to the latest Census data, only 17% of Gen Z adults own their homes.

This is likely due to a mix of factors, including wanting to be location-independent, wanting to save money, or simply because they can’t afford a home. In a market with high home prices and high mortgage rates, affordability is likely one of the biggest barriers to homeownership for this generation.

Check Out: The Best Banks of 2024
More: Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank Is Costing You a Lot of Money

Of course, some markets are more affordable for Gen Z than others. By looking at factors including home price-to-income ratio (how many household incomes fit into the median home price), sale price trends, inventory, shares of homes selling above listing price, days on market, and the homeownership and unemployment rates for adults under 25, Point2 ranked the cities where Gen Z is most and least likely to be able to buy a home.

In these 10 cities, homeownership is close to impossible for Gen Z.

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Fremont, California

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 22.8

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.34%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 6.4

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 70.2%

  • Average days on market: 10

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.4%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 11.4%

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary
Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

2. San Diego

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 22.8

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 8.43%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 8.5

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 39.2%

  • Average days on market: 17

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 6.1%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 8.7%

Related: 7 Things the Upper Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com
aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

3. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 11.4

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.98%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 11.4

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 37.5%

  • Average days on market: 55

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 3.5%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 12.8%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

4. San Jose, California

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 15.7

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 4.9%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 4.7

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 59.3%

  • Average days on market: 17

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.8%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 7%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Riverside, California

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 9.4

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 9.8%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 12.8

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 48.4%

  • Average days on market: 35

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.8%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 11.1%

Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

6. Los Angeles

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 22.1

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 5.72%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 14.4

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 42.7%

  • Average days on market: 43

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 5.6%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 10.6%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Sacramento, California

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 9.9

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.73%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 16.7

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 45%

  • Average days on market: 19

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 2.8%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 9.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Chula Vista, California

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 8.9

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 6.67%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 4.9

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 50.6%

  • Average days on market: 11

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 7.1%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 20.8%

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

9. Richmond, Virginia

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 11.8

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 4.57%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 37.9

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 51.2%

  • Average days on market: 10

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 1.5%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Newark, New Jersey

  • Home price-to-income ratio: 23.2

  • Median sale price change 2022 to 2023: 9.64%

  • Inventory per 10,000 residents: 11.5

  • Share of homes sold above listing price: 64.7%

  • Average days on market: 54

  • Gen Z homeownership rate: 16%

  • Gen Z unemployment rate: 17.8%

All data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Gen Z Can’t Afford a Home

Advertisement