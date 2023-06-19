10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

©Shutterstock.com

After a few years of unprecedented price hikes, buyers searching for a home will be thrilled to hear home prices are, indeed, falling across specific cities nationwide.

To determine which cities are experiencing a drop in housing prices, Realtor.com looked at the median price per square foot in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. The median prices in May 2023 were then compared with May 2022 with price per square foot used as the most reliable metric for tracking home price movement.

Here are the 10 cities where home prices are falling the most in 2023.

10. Chicago

Median listing price: $376,000

Median listing price per square foot: $205

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -1.1%

9. Sacramento, California

Median listing price: $662,875

Median listing price per square foot: $340

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.4%

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Median listing price: $345,899

Median listing price per square foot: $148

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.6%

7. Pittsburgh

Median listing price: $238,250

Median listing price per square foot: $152

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.9%

6. Salt Lake City

Median listing price: $635,000

Median listing price per square foot: $247

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.0%

5. Sarasota, Florida

Median listing price: $549,900

Median listing price per square foot: $305

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.7%

4. Phoenix

Median listing price: $529,450

Median listing price per square foot: $274

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -5.6%

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median listing price: $366,075

Median listing price per square foot: $225

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.3%

2. Austin, Texas

Median listing price: $583,751

Median listing price per square foot: $276

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.7%

1. Boise, Idaho

Median listing price: $609,875

Median listing price per square foot: $282

Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.8%

