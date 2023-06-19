10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023
After a few years of unprecedented price hikes, buyers searching for a home will be thrilled to hear home prices are, indeed, falling across specific cities nationwide.
Explore: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now
Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
To determine which cities are experiencing a drop in housing prices, Realtor.com looked at the median price per square foot in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. The median prices in May 2023 were then compared with May 2022 with price per square foot used as the most reliable metric for tracking home price movement.
Here are the 10 cities where home prices are falling the most in 2023.
10. Chicago
Median listing price: $376,000
Median listing price per square foot: $205
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -1.1%
Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?
Discover: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
9. Sacramento, California
Median listing price: $662,875
Median listing price per square foot: $340
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.4%
Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead
8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Median listing price: $345,899
Median listing price per square foot: $148
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.6%
7. Pittsburgh
Median listing price: $238,250
Median listing price per square foot: $152
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.9%
6. Salt Lake City
Median listing price: $635,000
Median listing price per square foot: $247
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.0%
Read More: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
5. Sarasota, Florida
Median listing price: $549,900
Median listing price per square foot: $305
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.7%
4. Phoenix
Median listing price: $529,450
Median listing price per square foot: $274
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -5.6%
3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Median listing price: $366,075
Median listing price per square foot: $225
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.3%
Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children
2. Austin, Texas
Median listing price: $583,751
Median listing price per square foot: $276
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.7%
1. Boise, Idaho
Median listing price: $609,875
Median listing price per square foot: $282
Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.8%
More From GOBankingRates
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years
See GOBankingRates' Top 100 Most Influential Money Experts and Get Advice
What's the Best Small Business in Your State? Vote For Your Favorite
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023