10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
The average price for a used car is now $34,227, but in some cities, the average price is more than $3,000 higher, according to a new report from iSeeCars.com.

"Research and flexibility are two powerful assets for used car shoppers," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release. "Used car buyers in the most expensive markets should look to nearby cities to save money on their next purchase."

If you live in one of these 10 cities, it might be worth taking a road trip to shop for a used car.

1. West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Average used car price: $37,632

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 9.9%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,404

2. Denver

  • Average used car price: $37,233

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 8.8%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,005

3. Austin, Texas

  • Average used car price: $36,827

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 7.6%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,599

4. Seattle

  • Average used car price: $36,593

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.9%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,366

5. Salt Lake City

  • Average used car price: $36,356

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.2%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,129

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average used car price: $35,976

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 5.1%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,748

7. Dallas

  • Average used car price: $35,751

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 4.5%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,524

8. Miami

  • Average used car price: $35,479

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.7%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,252

9. Los Angeles

  • Average used car price: $35,420

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.5%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,193

10. Boston

  • Average used car price: $35,268

  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.0%

  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,041

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.

