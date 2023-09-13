10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car
The average price for a used car is now $34,227, but in some cities, the average price is more than $3,000 higher, according to a new report from iSeeCars.com.
"Research and flexibility are two powerful assets for used car shoppers," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release. "Used car buyers in the most expensive markets should look to nearby cities to save money on their next purchase."
If you live in one of these 10 cities, it might be worth taking a road trip to shop for a used car.
1. West Palm Beach, Florida
Average used car price: $37,632
Price difference from national average (percentage): 9.9%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,404
2. Denver
Average used car price: $37,233
Price difference from national average (percentage): 8.8%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,005
3. Austin, Texas
Average used car price: $36,827
Price difference from national average (percentage): 7.6%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,599
4. Seattle
Average used car price: $36,593
Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.9%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,366
5. Salt Lake City
Average used car price: $36,356
Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.2%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,129
6. Charlotte, North Carolina
Average used car price: $35,976
Price difference from national average (percentage): 5.1%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,748
7. Dallas
Average used car price: $35,751
Price difference from national average (percentage): 4.5%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,524
8. Miami
Average used car price: $35,479
Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.7%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,252
9. Los Angeles
Average used car price: $35,420
Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.5%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,193
10. Boston
Average used car price: $35,268
Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.0%
Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,041
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.
