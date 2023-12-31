10 Cities Where Real Estate Investments Are Total Wastes of Money

andresr / iStock.com

If you rent the property where you live, you undoubtedly have heard this from well-meaning friends and relatives: “You’re throwing your money away on rent. You really should buy a house!”

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But should you? That depends on a variety of factors, starting with where you live.

A study by Today’s Homeowner looked at the cost of buying vs. renting in 97 major cities and found that renting is cheaper than buying in 46 of them – and the money you’d save by renting could be considerable.

For the study, Today’s Homeowner looked at the big picture of the cost of home ownership, including: the average sale price of homes from July 2022, using data from Redfin; property taxes, based on figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey; average maintenance costs, with estimates from Angi; interest rates, sourced by Freddie Mac; and the price of homeowners insurance premiums with figures from Quadrant Information Services.

When all 97 cities are considered, homeowners will spend an average of $1.30 million over 30 years, while renters will pay an average of $1.26 million.

Nowhere is the comparison between the costs of homeowners vs. renters more stunning than in California, home to seven of the 10 cities where it costs far more to buy than to rent.

Daenin Arnee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cities Where It Costs Much More To Own a Home Than To Rent

So what are the 10 cities where your investment in real estate could be considered a waste of money? Here they are.

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock/Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Cost of Owning: $1,626,126

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,247,485

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$378,642

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

Cost of Owning: $2,122,069

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,720,907

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$401,162

Story continues

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Madison, Wisconsin

Cost of Owning: $1,188,399

Cost of Rent (30 years): $768,155

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$420,184

Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Virginia

Cost of Owning: $1,968,567

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,388,185

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$580,382

More: 10 Most Affordable New York City Neighborhoods

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long Beach, California

Cost of Owning: $2,029,029

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,416,371

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$612,657

frankpeters / Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

Cost of Owning: $2,523,447

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,848,268

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$675,179

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

San Francisco, California

Cost of Owning: $3,317,345

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,414,923

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$902,422

See: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

Cost of Owning: $3,420,113

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,229,374

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,190,738

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fremont, California

Cost of Owning: $3,413,814

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,213,767

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,200,047

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Cost of Owning: $3,380,897

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,059,319

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,321,578

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

LaylaBird / Getty Images

Cities Where It Costs Much Less To Own a Home Than To Rent

But where can you turn if you want to own your home, and pay less than rent? The Today’s Homeowner study identified these 10 cities.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

Cost of Owning: $1,121,868

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,411,382

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $289,514

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit, Michigan

Cost of Owning: $436,767

Cost of Rent (30 years): $738,003

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $301,237

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Vernon Stockton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland, Ohio

Cost of Owning: $448,720

Cost of Rent (30 years): $763,273

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $314,553

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

Cost of Owning: $1,203,436

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,531,254

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $327,818

Sergnt / Shutterstock.com

Jersey City, New Jersey

Cost of Owning: $1,853,594

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,193,182

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $339,588

Learn: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York, New York

Cost of Owning: $2,093,789

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,483,133

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $389,344

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore, Maryland

Cost of Owning: $723,868

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,144,127

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $420,259

Wirestock / iStock.com

Miami, Florida

Cost of Owning: $1,626,650

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,059,606

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $432,955

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chula Vista, California

Cost of Owning: $1,993,324

Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,474,909

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $484,585

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

Cost of Owning: $1,245,503

Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,917,871

Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $672,369

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Real Estate Investments Are Total Wastes of Money