10 Clothing Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money

Did you know you can find clothes for sale at Dollar Tree? Dollar Tree has a wide selection of clothing and accessories for sale. Most items have the store’s signature $1.25 price tag, but Dollar Tree PLUS also has several apparel items worth adding to your cart at $5 each.

Best of all, clothing and accessories are available to shop for everyone from kids to adults. The next time you go on a Dollar Tree run, consider shopping for these clothing essentials.

Graphic T-Shirt

Available in a wide range of adult sizes, graphic t-shirts are part of Dollar Tree PLUS and priced at $5 per shirt.

Add this t-shirt to your shopping cart if you need a comfortable, cotton shirt to pair with spring and summer ensembles. Not a fan of SpongeBob SquarePants? Dollar Tree PLUS has more graphic tees available in designs like Scooby Doo, Disney, Looney Tunes and more.

Assorted Supersoft Leggings

Swap out a more expensive retailer and head to Dollar Tree PLUS the next time you shop for leggings. These assorted supersoft leggings are $5 each and offer plenty of comfort whether you’re working out or relaxing at home.

Leggings are available in an assortment of sizes. Choose between gray or black colors.

Juncture Ladies Sport Socks

Who couldn’t use new athletic socks? Juncture’s ladies’ sports socks come in a pack of two for just $1.25.

Each pair of low-cut socks features a cushioned sole and a reinforced mesh instep for extra protection in toe and heel areas. Pick from six colorful patterns in ladies’ shoe sizes 5-9.

Juncture Men’s Athletic Socks

Time to toss your old socks! Juncture men’s athletic socks come in a pack of two for $1.25 and are worth stocking up during your next Dollar Tree visit.

Each pair of socks is low-cut and comes in colors like black, gray and white. Wear them while working out or while coaching the kiddos during Little League practice. These socks are available in men’s shoe sizes 10-13.

Juncture Kids Solid Color Socks

Kids outgrow socks quickly so why pay more when you can stock up at Dollar Tree?

Priced at $1.25 per pair, Juncture kids socks come in a wide range of bright colors and feature a reinforced heel and toes to provide long-lasting durability. These socks are available in kids’ sizes 4-6, 6-8 and 9-11.

Juncture Fashion Scarves

The next time you need to stock up on scarves, shop Juncture’s fashion scarves at Dollar Tree.

These solid scarves come in several colors including red, navy blue, gray and black. Use them to dress up a summer ensemble or add to your winter outfit for a touch of added warmth.

Classic Polyester Bandanas

Add laidback vibes to any outfit with these classic printed bandanas. Each is available for $1.25 each and come in six assorted designs so you can find the one which best matches your outfit.

Reusable Woven Tote Bags

Whether you’re making a run to the grocery store or taking the kids to the beach for the day, bring along a few of these reusable tote bags from Dollar Tree.

Carry everything from snacks to books inside these bags. Each bag features a heartwarming printed sentiment and are available in four colors including pink, yellow, blue and peach.

Clear Plastic Reusable Carrying Bags

Heading to a concert and need a clear bag to enter the stadium? Dollar Tree has you covered with their clear plastic carrying bags for just $1.25.

Each bag measures 9×7 inches. Pick from clear bags with black, white or red trim.

Clear Plastic Rain Ponchos

Stock up a few of these clear plastic rain ponchos the next time you see them in stock at Dollar Tree.

Each poncho is one-size-fits-most and comes with a hood to keep you dry from a downpour. Keep a few handy inside your car, at the office and in your handbag to ensure you’re always ready and prepared for rain.

