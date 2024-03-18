10 Clothing Items You Should Always Buy at Five Below To Save Money

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Five Below is a specialty discount store with locations across the U.S. Most of its products — even articles of clothing — are priced at $5 or less. The chain is aimed at teens and tweens, but kids and adults of all ages can find something here at a great price.

A shirt or a pair of pants for $5 may sound too good to be true, but shoppers say the products are of good quality. Here are 10 clothing items to check out on your next shopping trip to Five Below.

Graphic Tees & Tops

Five Below sells an assortment of graphic tees, tank tops, sweatshirts, bodysuits and bralettes for only $5 each. Shoppers say the shirt quality is great and haven’t had any issues even after multiple washes.

“They’re basically the same as the graphic tees from Target and Kohl’s but half the price. Literally saw the same one I got from Target not too long ago in there,” user StrangeDragonfly512 wrote on Reddit.

Socks

From Hello Kitty mid-crew socks to Disney ankle socks and fuzzy socks, you can find any type of sock in a variety of colors and designs. Prices range from $1 to $5 for a single pair of socks up to 10 pairs in a pack.

Backpacks

Most backpacks at major retailers start at $20, but Five Below sells a variety of different backpacks for only $5. You can find printed backpacks with fun designs and characters or more basic solid-color bags. Five Below also sells backpack accessories, such as Funko Pop!, plush, dome and other types of keychains.

Hats, Gloves and Scarves

During the colder months, Five Below sells gloves, mittens, beanies, ear warmer headbands and scarves in different colors, styles and designs. Most winter items are on clearance right now for $2.50, but some items are still $5.

Activewear

At Five Below, you can purchase an entire activewear outfit. The chain sells leggings, yoga pants, active onesies, sports bras, compression shorts, joggers, bike shorts and swim trunks for $5 each. On the Five Below Reddit community, one shopper said the leggings are great, but the sports bras offer little support.

Footwear

For only $5 a pair, you can find clog slides, sneakers, platform clogs, buckle sandals, bubble clog slides, flip-flops, slippers and much more. These are perfect for spring and summer. Because the price is so low, you can stock up on some of your favorite pairs for the upcoming warmer months. Most footwear options are for women and teens, but there are a few men’s sizes available as well.

Lounge Pants and Tops

Five Below sells loungewear pants, shorts, tops and cozy socks and slippers. Most seasonal items are currently on clearance for $2.50, but other items are $5. On TikTok, shoppers said the pajamas, especially the Christmas pajamas, are very comfortable and similar to popular and more expensive brands.

Sunglasses

The chain sells sunglasses for kids, women and men for only $5 per pair. Kid’s sunglasses have fun designs and characters, including Bluey, Pokemon, Disney, Barbie, Marvel and more. Adult options come in different shapes, styles and colors.

Bags and Wallets

From crossbody bags to carry-on luggage, totes, duffle bags, water bottle bags and wallets, Five Below has it all. Most bags and wallets sell for $2 to $5, but carry-on luggage and suitcases are priced at $25.

Hair Accessories

For $5 and under, you can purchase fun hair accessories at Five Below, including snap clips, bobby pins, hair elastics and ties, claw clips, foam hair rollers, headbands and more. There are also hair-trimming scissors, hair brushes and even faux hair extensions.

