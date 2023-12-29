10 Collectible Cars Poised to Increase in Value in 2024

One way to diversify your portfolio is to add cars to it. But not just any cars. In its annual Bull Market List, Hagerty, the world’s largest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles, closely examines the collector vehicle market and identifies those that it considers poised for big gains. Along with a review of each car, you’ll find a rating that helps determine the price. The pandemic impacted the market, along with everything else, but even with a softened collector car market in 2023, there are cars to consider.

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary: This car celebrates the 1963 founding of Automobili Lamborghini. “A wailing wonder of sound and fury,” there is one caveat: Repair bills of four- and five-figures. Pricing: $770,000 to $345,000.

1946-1950 Chrysler Town & Country: Fewer than 15,000 of these woodies were built, with the ash moving from structural to decorative as the car’s cost and complexity increased. Pricing: $144,000 to $28,400 due to the wood’s difficulty of restoration and maintenance.

2008-2013 BMW M3: With a 4.0-liter V-8, warm it up and give the pedal a tap. The car lunges forward faster than you can process the motion. Pricing: $65,800 to $29,200.

1997-1999 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution: This off-road rally special is based on an SUV and looks like the Bat Truck. If that sings to you, you’ll want to celebrate the end of the 25-year rolling import exception was up is ending. Pricing: $70,000 to $17,900

2011-2016 Ferrari FF: Combine an exotic Italian vehicle with all-wheel drive, four seats, and no clutch pedal, and you’ve got yourself a trendsetting marvel. Hagerty is bullish on this purist’s delight. Pricing: $177,000 to $106,400

2000-2005 Jaguar XKR: Ford Motor Company purchased Jaguar in 1989. This car results from improved reliability and performance that Car and Drive called sex on wheels. Pricing: $38,900 to $8,300

1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala SS: According to Hagerty, “If there is nothing more American than baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet, then there may be no car that is more Chevrolet-y than the Impala.” Pricing: $44,500 to $14,600

1981-1986 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler: The Jeep you want to pick up and put in your pocket. Named Scrambler for a popular trim package, it lacked in power what it had in style. Pricing: $52,500 to $16,100

1964-1966 Ford Thunderbird: This Flairbird model appeals to those born after Armstrong stepped on the moon, according to Hagerty. Either way, its power is impressive. Pricing: $56,400 to $17,300