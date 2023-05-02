10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May

slobo / Getty Images

Back in 1976, Costco was just starting out and existed as a single location in San Diego, California. Fast forward 47 years later and you've got one of the most epic retail institutions around, with warehouse operations in 14 countries. Costco has north of 123 million members in the U.S alone, making it one of the fiercest club warehouses in the game.

Find Out: 5 Brand-New Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Target

Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Every day, week and month, Costco is ushering in new sales and deals, but there's always one brand in particular that touts terrifically low prices no matter the season. We're talking about Kirkland, Costco's private label brand that has been around since the early '90s. Spanning products across all aisles, Kirkland is the brand to shop if you're looking to cut corners on costs without sacrificing value.

Retail insiders gave GOBankingRates the scoop on which Kirkland buys are the best for your budget this May.

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Allergy Meds

"With warmer weather comes blooming plants and for many, that means aggravating allergies and needing to take daily meds to stave off the worst parts," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "Whether you prefer AllerClear (comparable to Claritin), Allter-Tec (comparable to Zyrtec), or even Aller-Flo (comparable to Flonase nasal spray), you'll save a ton by buying these Kirkland Signature brands over their name-brand counterparts."

You can receive extra savings on these items through May 7, but if you can't shop that soon, you can still expect to save. You'll get 365 tablets of Aller-Tec for $14.89 before the sale. For 65 liquid gels of Zyrtec, you'll pay $34.99.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

"If you're planning to host a brunch for Mother's Day, run, don't walk to the nearest Costco," Ramhold said. "You'll get a 33.8 ounce bottle for around $15, compared to the much smaller and pricier containers you'll find elsewhere. Even if you aren't hosting a brunch anytime soon, if waffles and/or pancakes are part of your summer plans, snag this topping now and you'll be well-prepared."

Story continues

Take Our Poll: Would You Put All of Your Savings in an Apple Savings Account?

Kirkland Signature Cutlery

"Worrying about having enough plastic utensils on hand for a Memorial Day BBQ is a pain, but this hefty mix of forks, spoons, and knives will set you up for the holiday weekend and beyond," R"Worrying about having enough plastic utensils on hand for a Memorial Day BBQ is a pain, but this hefty mix of forks, spoons, and knives will set you up for the holiday weekend and beyond," Ramhold said. For $19, you can get 360 pieces of cutlery. That's 180 forks, 120 spoons, and 60 knives.

©iStock.com

Kirkland Signature Motor Oil

Summer is a good time to make sure your car maintenance is all taken care of. Right now, you can get a 12 pack of Kirkland Signature Motor Oil for $39.99, which is $10 off the usual price.

https://www.costco.com/kirkland-signature-ground-beef-patties%2C-13-lb-patty%2C-18-count.product.100639698.html / Costco

Kirkland Signature Beef Patties

"Unless you have a famous burger recipe and the time to craft a bunch of patties from scratch, we say opt for a package of the Kirkland Signature burgers," Ramhold said. "They come in a few different varieties, but the 18-count pack of sirloin patties is sure to set your backyard cookout apart from others. This one will set you back around $31 for the pack, or about $1.75 per patty, but at 1/3 pounds each, they're nothing to scoff at."

©Costco

Kirkland Signature Beef Franks

"These are the massive ¼-pound plus dinner franks and you can pick these up for around $17 for 14 franks, which works out to about $1.21 per hot dog," Ramhold said. "Considering the size of these things, and factoring in toppings, one package can easily get you through one cookout with a smallish guest list."

Kirkland Signature Beef Polish Sausage

"If you prefer Polish sausage over standard hot dogs, Costco has those as well," Ramhold said. "They're also ¼-pound plus and go for the same price of about $17 for 14 sausages, which means you'll pay roughly the same $1.21 per link."

Kirkland Signature Liquid Laundry Detergent

You can save $3.90 on Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent from now until May 7. That brings the price to $16.09 for 194 fl oz.

Kirkland Signature Multivitamins

For 80 multivitamins, you'll pay $17.99 until May 7. That's $4 off the regular price.

Cotsco / Costco.com

Kirkland Signature Aged Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Prep your summer pastas with a pound of this delicious, shredded cheese. Until May 7, you can get it for just $12.99.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May