10 Countries With the Highest Average Salaries
Generally, the countries that boast the top average salaries in the world have high living standards, a strong economy and a robust financial industry. Among these countries is the United States — with an average monthly after-tax salary of $4,555, the U.S. has the fourth-highest average salary in the world, according to an analysis conducted by FounderPass.
This means there are three countries ahead of America, and several not far behind. See which other countries round out the top 10.
1. Switzerland
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $6,633
2. Luxembourg
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $5,303
3. Singapore
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,765
4. United States
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,555
5. Hong Kong
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,175
6. Qatar
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,069
7. Denmark
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,651
8. Australia
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,505
9. Netherlands
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,482
10. United Arab Emirates
Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,434
Data is sourced from FounderPass and is accurate as of March 26, 2024.
