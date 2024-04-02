10 Countries With the Highest Average Salaries

Prasit Rodphan / iStock.com

Generally, the countries that boast the top average salaries in the world have high living standards, a strong economy and a robust financial industry. Among these countries is the United States — with an average monthly after-tax salary of $4,555, the U.S. has the fourth-highest average salary in the world, according to an analysis conducted by FounderPass.

Be Aware: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

This means there are three countries ahead of America, and several not far behind. See which other countries round out the top 10.

©Shutterstock.com

1. Switzerland

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $6,633

Read Next: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco

Find Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

amalasi / Shutterstock.com

2. Luxembourg

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $5,303

Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

primeimages / Getty Images

3. Singapore

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,765

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. United States

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,555

Nikada / Getty Images

5. Hong Kong

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,175

Trending Now: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Mlenny / iStock.com

6. Qatar

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,069

Telia / Shutterstock.com

7. Denmark

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,651

bennymarty / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Australia

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,505

Check Out: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

AlbertPego / iStock.com

9. Netherlands

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,482

ventdusud / iStock.com

10. United Arab Emirates

Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,434

Data is sourced from FounderPass and is accurate as of March 26, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Countries With the Highest Average Salaries