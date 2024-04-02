Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,190.78
    -52.99 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,152.32
    -414.53 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,167.93
    -228.90 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.95
    -36.88 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.57
    +0.86 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,294.10
    +37.00 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.68 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3850
    +0.0560 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4900
    -0.1430 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,824.00
    -3,656.12 (-5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,937.33
    -15.29 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,838.91
    +35.82 (+0.09%)
     

10 Countries With the Highest Average Salaries

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Prasit Rodphan / iStock.com
Prasit Rodphan / iStock.com

Generally, the countries that boast the top average salaries in the world have high living standards, a strong economy and a robust financial industry. Among these countries is the United States — with an average monthly after-tax salary of $4,555, the U.S. has the fourth-highest average salary in the world, according to an analysis conducted by FounderPass.

Be Aware: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore
Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

This means there are three countries ahead of America, and several not far behind. See which other countries round out the top 10.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

1. Switzerland

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $6,633

Read Next: Toilet Paper to Discontinued Items: 7 Ways Shrinkflation Has Come to Costco
Find Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

amalasi / Shutterstock.com
amalasi / Shutterstock.com

2. Luxembourg

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $5,303

Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

primeimages / Getty Images
primeimages / Getty Images

3. Singapore

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,765

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. United States

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,555

Nikada / Getty Images
Nikada / Getty Images

5. Hong Kong

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,175

Trending Now: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Mlenny / iStock.com
Mlenny / iStock.com

6. Qatar

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $4,069

Telia / Shutterstock.com
Telia / Shutterstock.com

7. Denmark

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,651

bennymarty / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bennymarty / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Australia

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,505

Check Out: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

AlbertPego / iStock.com
AlbertPego / iStock.com

9. Netherlands

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,482

ventdusud / iStock.com
ventdusud / iStock.com

10. United Arab Emirates

  • Monthly average net salary (after tax): $3,434

Data is sourced from FounderPass and is accurate as of March 26, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Countries With the Highest Average Salaries

Advertisement