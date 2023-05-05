10 days of Mother's Day gifts: Spoil Mom with the Kate Spade Knott Medium Crossbody Tote

Mother's Day Gift of the Day: Kate Spade Knott Medium Crossbody Tote

Have you purchased your Mother's Day gift yet? You still have some time but do us a favor and actually give your gift a little more thought this year. If you simply can't dedicate the grey matter to mom's gift you're in luck. We're recommending a practical and gorgeous Kate Spade accessory that mom will love.

Kate Spade Knott medium crossbody tote

The Kate Spade Knott medium crossbody tote is a gorgeous and versatile accessory.

The name Kate Spade is up there with Gucci, Versace and Calvin Klein when it comes to fashionable accessories beloved by moms everywhere. Kate Spade makes plenty of great purses but few are equal parts pretty and practical like the Knott medium crossbody tote.

Your mom can choose how to wear this charming accessory. The strap is knotted at the end and has the ability to stretch far, so she can wear it across her body like a tote bag. This frees up her hands when she's on the go and holding a phone, at a checkout counter or in any situation where she needs her hands free. The inside of the purse contains three compartments, including the center one which has a zipper making it perfect for essentials like wallets and keys.

Like any great accessory, it's available in countless styles and finishes including solid mochi pink, embossed cream and classic blue woven. It's available at Kate Spade for $348.

$348 at Kate Spade

