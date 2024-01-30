10-digit dialing coming to 507 area code region

Jan. 29—In preparation for the new 924 area code, all southern Minnesota residents within the 507 area code region should prepare for 10-digit dialing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, local calls can be made with either seven or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local, according to a press release from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Beginning July 30, 2024, all local calls made within the 507 area code region must be placed using 10 digits (area code + the 7-digit telephone number).

Starting July 30, calls placed using just seven digits will not be completed. Beginning Aug. 30, 2024, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 924 area code, the release said.

According to the press release, here is some key information about the change:

* Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

* You will need to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

* You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

* What is a local call now will remain a local call.

* The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

* You can still dial three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 711 and 811 where available.

Reminders from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission:

* Customers need to ensure all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment that are programmed to dial 7 digits are reprogrammed to dial 10 digits and programmed to recognize the new 924 area code as a valid area code.

* Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use 7 digits. Examples include life-safety systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, security alarm systems and gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile and cordless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions.

* Contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing.

* Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done between Jan. 30, 2024, and July 30, 2024.

* Be sure to check your business stationery, advertising materials, personal checks, and your personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included in your telephone number.

* For additional information, please contact your local telephone service provider.