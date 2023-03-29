Where To Find the Best Deals for Spring Cleaning Items

Shutterstock.com

Spring is in the air and with this glorious new season, we may be looking at our domiciles a little bit differently than we did earlier this year. Specifically, we may be more aware of (and annoyed by) the dust on the shelves and the grime in the bathroom. Now that the rut of winter is over, we want a fresh start and a clean home.

But cleaning isn't just a time-consuming chore, it can also be an expensive task. You'll need so many basics just to get a sparkling shower or a polished kitchen sink. The cost of these items can eat into the money you may have set aside for some cheery spring home decor changes.

Fortunately, there is a solution: shopping at dollar stores. At these discount havens, you can often find everything you need for less than you'd shell out at a big-box giant.

Plastic Buckets

"Whether you're mopping the floor or scrubbing the baseboards as part of your spring cleaning routine, you can grab a 9-quart bucket with a handle from Dollar Tree for around $1.25," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. "It's the perfect size to mix up water and your cleaner of choice and haul it around your home without having to worry about refilling too often."

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner

"At Dollar Tree you'll find 22 oz bottles for $1.25 each," Ramhold said. "Shopping elsewhere, the same size bottles could set you back $4 or more."

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner

"You'll find these for around $1.25 at Dollar Tree, but shopping at big box stores like Walmart will mean spending at least $2.27 for the same amount," Ramhold said. "If you only need a little bit, the dollar store is definitely a good way to go for this kind of purchase."

Microfiber Cloths

"You can pick up three of these versatile cleaning cloths for around $3 at Dollar General, which isn't bad at all," Ramhold said. "You may find better prices elsewhere, but you'll have to purchase a far bigger amount; buying a few from the dollar store and devoting those just to spring cleaning means you're starting fresh and don't have to worry about storing a bunch of excess cloths."

Arm & Hammer Fresh Scentsations Carpet Odor Eliminator

"You can grab a 16 oz box at Dollar Tree for $1.25 or a 30 oz box at Dollar General for around $2.25, but either way it comes out to about 7 cents per ounce," Ramhold said. "You can find it elsewhere, but you'll likely pay more, be forced to purchase a larger amount, or both."

Rubber Gloves

"You'll want to protect your hands from the grit and grime of deep cleaning, and you can grab a pair of rubber gloves to protect your hands from cleaners and everything else for only $1.25 at Dollar Tree," Ramhold said. "You can find packs of two pairs for around $5 at Dollar General, but while these are reusable you might not want to use them again depending on how deep your cleaning is going to go. Either way, they're cheap enough that you won't feel bad if you tear one, and they should do a decent job of protecting your hands from various chemicals."

Spray Bottles

"One of the most cost effective ways to purchase cleaning supplies can often be by purchasing a concentrated cleaner, but then that means diluting it to create your own spray bottles to actually use around the home," Ramhold said. "Fortunately you can buy a 28-ounce spray bottle from Dollar Tree for $1.25. They're large enough to hold a decent amount of cleaner, and have blank sides you can label easily, as well as different colored spray tops."

Scrub Sponges

"If you think you're going to have to do some hard scrubbing, you may want to purchase a 6-count pack of Scrub Buddies scrub sponges from Dollar Tree," Ramhold said. "Like other items, they're $1.25, which works out to about 21 cents per sponge. They also have the indented back to make them easier to hold with a tough green scrubbing surface to tackle nearly anything you can think of."

Stand-Up Dust Pan

"If you've ever swept with a standard broom and dust pan, then you know how irritating it can be to have to stoop and hold the pan flat while trying to maneuver an unwieldy broom to sweep up a mess," Ramhold said. "That's why I strongly advise picking up a stand-up dust pan for $6 at Dollar General - you won't have to worry about stooping to hold it or recruiting an unwilling helper, which will make this chore go much faster."

