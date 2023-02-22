10 Edition Worldwide Cutting Tools Industry Report: Data and Analysis Available for the Years 2021 to 2027

DUBLIN , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 20 years experience in the cutting tools industry, this intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available.

The 2022-2023 cutting tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global cutting tools market and has been completely revised and updated to cover the post-2020 market over the next five years.

The four volume published research report is in its 10th Edition. Global markets are broken down by country, end-user industry, distribution channels, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, and competition.

The Cutting Tools Published Research Report is divided into four volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment. Each volume is divided into convenient sections according to breakdown criteria.

Data and analysis in the published report is available for the years 2021 to 2027.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Milling Tools

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Turning Tools

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Drilling Tools

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Speciality

Geographic Coverage

Brazil

China

CIS

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

End-User Industries

Aerospace

Automation & Machinery

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Consumer

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronics

Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)

Food, Beverage & Agriculture

Home Appliances

Infrastructure

Job Shops

Machining General

Medical/Research

Oil, Gas & Mining

Paper & Pulp Industry

Textile Manufacturing

Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)

Other

Applications Covered

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other

