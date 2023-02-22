U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.25
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,128.75
    +32.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.20
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.64 (+7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7600
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,041.64
    -955.14 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.93
    -20.34 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,100.19
    -372.91 (-1.36%)
     

10 Edition Worldwide Cutting Tools Industry Report: Data and Analysis Available for the Years 2021 to 2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With 20 years experience in the cutting tools industry, this intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available.

The 2022-2023 cutting tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global cutting tools market and has been completely revised and updated to cover the post-2020 market over the next five years.

The four volume published research report is in its 10th Edition. Global markets are broken down by country, end-user industry, distribution channels, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, and competition.

The Cutting Tools Published Research Report is divided into four volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment. Each volume is divided into convenient sections according to breakdown criteria.

Data and analysis in the published report is available for the years 2021 to 2027.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

  • To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

  • Milling Tools

  • End/Face Mills

  • Slot/Slit Mills

  • Plunge Mills

  • Contour Mills

  • Profiling

  • Threading

  • Micromachining

  • Turning Tools

  • ISO Turning

  • Parting/Grooving

  • Threading

  • Profiling

  • Micromachining

  • Drilling Tools

  • Standard Depth Drilling

  • Deep Hole Drilling

  • Threading

  • Micromachining

  • Interchangeable Tip

  • Dies

  • Taps

  • Burrs

  • Reamers

  • Other/Speciality

Geographic Coverage

  • Brazil

  • China

  • CIS

  • France

  • Germany

  • India

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Korea (South)

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Switzerland

  • Taiwan

  • United Kingdom

  • United States

  • Other Asia/Pacific

  • Other EU

  • Other Europe

  • Other Latin America

  • Other NAFTA

  • Rest of World

End-User Industries

  • Aerospace

  • Automation & Machinery

  • Automotive

  • Chemical Processing

  • Communications

  • Construction

  • Consumer

  • Defense/Military

  • Die & Mold

  • Electronics

  • Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)

  • Food, Beverage & Agriculture

  • Home Appliances

  • Infrastructure

  • Job Shops

  • Machining General

  • Medical/Research

  • Oil, Gas & Mining

  • Paper & Pulp Industry

  • Textile Manufacturing

  • Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)

  • Other

Applications Covered

  • Polishing/Lapping

  • Finishing/Deburring

  • Stock Removal

  • Grinding

  • Contouring

  • Planing

  • Sharpening

  • Boring

  • Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otvdwk-tools?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-edition-worldwide-cutting-tools-industry-report-data-and-analysis-available-for-the-years-2021-to-2027-301752156.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These 61 companies moved to a 4-day workweek. Here’s what happened to revenue — and employees’ relationships to their jobs.

    A wide majority of participating businesses said they would continue with the four-day workweek, even though the trial run is now complete.

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

    Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a Nevada lithium mine after a U.S. judge directed a federal agency to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups want U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to temporarily halt any work at a subsidiary of Lithium Americas’ mine near the Oregon border until they can appeal her ruling earlier this month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla shareholders seek to void Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package

    The shareholder's lawyers argue that the compensation package should be voided because it was dictated by Musk and the product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    Tesla has paused plans to produce entire batteries in Brandenburg, Germany, and will instead carry out some production steps in the United States where tax incentives are more favourable, the Brandenburg economy ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. carmaker had originally planned to produce the full battery at the Gruenheide site in Germany, with a peak capacity of over 50 gigawatt hours per year.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vietnam factory making Nike, Adidas to cut thousands of jobs

    A factory in Vietnam that produces Nike and Adidas products announced thousands of layoffs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant, citing weak demand. Officials said 3,000 jobs will be slashed and another 3,000 labor contracts will not be renewed at the factory that acts as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s largest employers with 50,000 workers.

  • Tesla Signs a New Deal for Graphite as the EV Battery Race Heats Up

    Tesla has agreed to a deal with Magnis Energy Technologies, which makes materials for electric-vehicle batteries, to secure supplies of graphite. The cathode is other side and the part of a battery that contains materials with lithium in the name, such as lithium-iron-phosphate or lithium-manganese-cobalt. The deal is another example of Tesla (ticker: TSLA) locking up key battery supplies to ensure its growth and cost structure.