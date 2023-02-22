10 Edition Worldwide Cutting Tools Industry Report: Data and Analysis Available for the Years 2021 to 2027
DUBLIN , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cutting Tools Global Market: 2022-2023" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With 20 years experience in the cutting tools industry, this intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available.
The 2022-2023 cutting tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global cutting tools market and has been completely revised and updated to cover the post-2020 market over the next five years.
The four volume published research report is in its 10th Edition. Global markets are broken down by country, end-user industry, distribution channels, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, and competition.
The Cutting Tools Published Research Report is divided into four volumes according to subject: market/technology overview, product/application market analysis, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment. Each volume is divided into convenient sections according to breakdown criteria.
Data and analysis in the published report is available for the years 2021 to 2027.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Milling Tools
End/Face Mills
Slot/Slit Mills
Plunge Mills
Contour Mills
Profiling
Threading
Micromachining
Turning Tools
ISO Turning
Parting/Grooving
Threading
Profiling
Micromachining
Drilling Tools
Standard Depth Drilling
Deep Hole Drilling
Threading
Micromachining
Interchangeable Tip
Dies
Taps
Burrs
Reamers
Other/Speciality
Geographic Coverage
Brazil
China
CIS
France
Germany
India
Italy
Japan
Korea (South)
Russia
Spain
Switzerland
Taiwan
United Kingdom
United States
Other Asia/Pacific
Other EU
Other Europe
Other Latin America
Other NAFTA
Rest of World
End-User Industries
Aerospace
Automation & Machinery
Automotive
Chemical Processing
Communications
Construction
Consumer
Defense/Military
Die & Mold
Electronics
Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
Food, Beverage & Agriculture
Home Appliances
Infrastructure
Job Shops
Machining General
Medical/Research
Oil, Gas & Mining
Paper & Pulp Industry
Textile Manufacturing
Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
Other
Applications Covered
Polishing/Lapping
Finishing/Deburring
Stock Removal
Grinding
Contouring
Planing
Sharpening
Boring
Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otvdwk-tools?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-edition-worldwide-cutting-tools-industry-report-data-and-analysis-available-for-the-years-2021-to-2027-301752156.html
SOURCE Research and Markets