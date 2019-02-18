10 Elite Hedge-Fund Managers Made a Jaw-Dropping $7.7 Billion in 2018

According to the inaugural ranking of hedge fund managers by news outlet Bloomberg, the top ten highest-earning hedge fund managers made a mouth-watering $7.7 billion in 2018.

James Simmons led the inaugural list, earning $1.2 billion in additional income in 2018, which saw his net worth swell to $16.55 billion. His hedge fund, Renaissance Technologies, is one of the largest hedge funds by assets under management, with over $80 billion in assets as at the close of last year.

The top five was rounded up by Ray Dalio (Bridgewater Associates, $1.26 billion), Bitcoin-bashing Ken Griffin (Citadel, $870 million), John Overdeck and David Siegel (Two Sigma, $770 million).

