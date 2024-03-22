Are These 10 Expensive Car Upgrades Worth the Cost or a Futile Luxury?

welcomia / iStock.com

For some people, a car is nothing more than a necessity, or a necessary nuisance. Others love to drive and spend time in and out of their cars. For car fanatics, modifying their vehicles is a way to express themselves and improve their time behind the wheel.

Spending money can boost your happiness, but how many of these aftermarket vehicle mods are worth the cost and how many are a waste of cash? Here are 10 upgrades — some very expensive, some less so — that are split between a worthwhile investment and a futile luxury.

Money Well Spent: High-Quality Wheels

It can be argued that tires are the most important component of a car. They are essential for a vehicle’s traction, handling and overall safety. Sets for extreme weather — summer and winter tires — are expensive (you should be able to get some for less than $800) but worth the investment. They are a legitimate upgrade and might help resale value.

A Waste of Money: Turbo Whistles

Depending on your view of useful, aftermarket turbochargers — which produce more power and a cool-sounding whistle noise — are a luxury favored by those with extra money to burn (singles can cost between $500-$2,000; twins between $1,500-$4,000). But paying for the whistle alone is silly spending. AutoDeal says they’re only about $10, but screw-on turbo whistles are superficial, sound different from the real thing and are tacky.

Money Well Spent: Alarm System

As car theft in the U.S. increases yearly, improving your car’s anti-theft measures is always worthwhile. Equipping your ride with a Compustar, Viper or Avital car alarm will keep your ride safe and is a value-added upgrade that will appeal to any prospective buyer down the road. The alarm system also costs less than a slew of cosmetic mods ($50-$150 for a decent system).

A Waste of Money: Wide Body Kits

For enthusiasts wanting to improve their car’s performance and appearance, wide-body kits have been a trendy choice for years. But enhanced performance is questionable, as is appearance, which can range from ridiculous to fantastic. Given that single component kits like front bumpers and rear panels can cost around $500-$1,000, and full body kits can cost upwards of $10,000 or more, these are expensive and unnecessary car mods that appeal to few beyond street scenesters.

Money Well Spent: Engine and Transmission Swaps

Swapping out major mechanical components is a time-consuming endeavor. Additionally, a swap is a job that simply has to be done properly and they’re not cheap (typical engine swaps may cost a few thousand dollars, but swapping uncommon engines may cost more than five figures). Saying that installing an outstanding engine in a great-looking chassis can up the value of your car, improve the vehicle’s performance, increase its lifespan, and turn it into a high-performance hobby car.

A Waste of Money: Flashing Brake Lights

Changing your brake lights to strobes is not only confusing and potentially illegal (depending on where you live) but a complete waste of money. Some self-install kits can be bought at Walmart and through Amazon, or you can spend $100 to $200 to get modified third brake lights installed.

Money Well Spent: Stainless Steel Brake Lines

Although they’ll come with a larger price tag, braided stainless steel brake lines are much stronger than rubber lines, won’t degrade and won’t need to be replaced as quickly as rubber lines and won’t swell under pressure, keeping your brake pedal firm and responsive. And stainless steel brake lines aren’t a mod that will “brake” the bank — prices vary on your car’s make and model, but a decent set of braided lines should run you around $100 (plus installation, if you’re going to a mechanic).

A Waste of Money: Scissor Doors

Widely known as status symbols, scissor doors (also known as vertical doors or Lambo doors) lift vertically into the air to mimic the radical look of Lamborghini. But because of their complex design, they must be installed and used sensitively, and no car can carry that welded weight. Cool as heck, but the novelty will probably wear off quickly if they’re installed on your daily drive.

Money Well Spent: Stereo System

As HotCars said about a top-end stereo system, “Although it does nothing for performance, a select few car enthusiasts feel that it’s a very important piece to the greater puzzle.” Like many aftermarket accessories, a powerful stereo increases your vehicle’s monetary value, but it can create a valuable driving experience for the driver. This is one mod that you shouldn’t scrimp on. Go for one in the $400-$800 range, instead of the hypermarket special.

A Waste of Money: Stick-On Hood Vents and Scoops

Real hood scoops improve airflow through the vents, increasing the efficiency of heat and air conditioning. At the same time, popular and cheap, stick-on vents and scoops perform no function. Unless you’re going for laughs (e.g., sticking fake scoops on your parents’ K-Car), these fake vents don’t give the illusion of a racing vehicle and are a waste of money, even if they cost $5.

