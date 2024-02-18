In this article, we will look at the 10 fastest-growing green jobs in the world. We have also discussed the growing demand for green jobs and skills. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Fastest Growing Green Jobs in the World.

Demand for Green Jobs and Green Skills

With the rise of green collar jobs, the latest LinkedIn report indicates a crucial need for skilled workers to match the increase in green job opportunities. Despite a 22.4% rise in positions requiring green skills between 2022 and 2023, the workforce's growth in such talents lagged at 12.3%. The demand for green-skilled workers surged by 9.2% from 2018 to 2023, outpacing overall hiring, which increased by over 15% in 2023 alone. Yet, only one in eight workers possess green skills confirming that there is a stark disparity in meeting the demands of a transitioning economy. This gap poses a critical challenge amid projections of a 38.5% increase in green talent by 2050, driven by renewable energy expansion and decarbonization policies.

It is worth highlighting that between 2015 and 2023, global employment in renewable energy consistently expanded across surveyed countries, with 120 workers joining for every 100 who left. This growth signifies a huge shift towards green economies worldwide. Even industries traditionally associated with high carbon emissions, such as oil and gas, have seen an uptick in green talent concentration, reaching 21% by 2023.

The finance industry, although lagging behind others with only 6.8% green talent concentration, shows promising growth, increasing by 14.8% annually. Importantly, 81% of transitions into green jobs involve workers with existing green skills or prior experience, confirming the importance of skill acquisition in navigating the evolving job market. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has fueled a surge in EV-related skills among auto workers, particularly in countries like Sweden, the UK, and Germany. It is worth noting that Renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, and environmental engineering are the three fastest-growing green skills.

We have established that the youth, comprising half the global population, with projections to reach 57% by 2030, face unprecedented challenges and opportunities in a transitioning world. Hence, developing green skills is pivotal for their active participation in creating a sustainable future. Green skills are essentially the technical knowledge and values facilitating eco-conscious decision-making.

It is interesting to note that environmental engineers have one of the highest-paying environmental jobs. Then there are jobs that help the environment with no degree such as electrical engineers.

What is the Green New Deal?

In the US, the Green New Deal, introduced in 2019 by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey, consistently emphasize the creation of millions of new green jobs. This resolution gained traction with over 100 co-sponsors in Congress and major support from Democratic presidential candidates.

The urgency of the Green New Deal stems from alarming statistics: the US spent $450 billion on extreme weather and fire events between 2005 and 2018, while in 2022 alone, the country faced eighteen weather and climate disasters each costing at least $1 billion, as per the 2022 Billion-dollar disaster report by the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Furthermore, a 2019 study projected that climate change could cause over $500 billion in economic losses annually in the US by 2090.

By investing in renewable energy, infrastructure upgrades, and sustainable industries, the Green New Deal aims to address both environmental challenges and economic disparities. As public awareness of climate change grows, so does the recognition of the potential for green jobs to drive a more resilient and equitable economy. To read more about environment, do check our article about the Top 20 Most Environmentally Friendly Cities in America.

Companies with Jobs Postings for Green Jobs

According to Resume.io, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) are the two major companies in the US with most green jobs vacancies. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) had 548 green jobs whereas Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) had 320.

Tne crucial aspect of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s sustainability strategy is its focus on displacing fossil fuel alternatives. The company's electric vehicles largely reduce emissions compared to gas-powered vehicles. According to the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s impact report of 2022, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Model Y All-Wheel Drive achieves an exceptional energy efficiency rating of 4.0 miles per kWh, setting a high standard for electric SUVs. To read more about efficient vehicles, see 12 Most Efficient Electric Vehicles in the World.

Moreover, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) prioritizes sustainable practices in its manufacturing processes. Its gigafactories are designed with sustainability in mind, aiming to minimize waste, water usage, and energy consumption. For example, Gigafactory Texas has installations of 32,400 kW of solar panels, with highly efficient windows reducing heating and cooling demands.

Additionally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) capitalizes on artificial intelligence to optimize energy usage, with Al control implemented in 34% of the total heating, ventilation, and air conditioning infrastructure at Gigafactory Nevada. Through these efforts, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) produced and delivered over 1.3 million electric vehicles globally in 2022, contributing excellently to a more sustainable future.

On the other hand, since 2019, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a co-founder of The Climate Pledge, aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. To meet this ambitious target, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has invested largely in decarbonizing its operations, spanning its logistics network and supplier engagement.

Moreover, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond climate action to include the protection of natural resources, promotion of human rights, and community engagement. The company encourages innovation and seeks individuals who are eager to contribute to tackling global issues. By joining Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), employees have the opportunity to be part of pioneering efforts to drive positive change and create a more sustainable future.

10 Fastest Growing Green Jobs in the World

A large factory working to refine carbon and transform waste carbon into sustainable fuels.

Our Methodology

To list the fastest growing green jobs in the world, we defined green jobs as employment that contributes to preserving or restoring environmental quality. We believe that these roles focus on sustainability, renewable energy, conservation, and environmentally friendly practices. Thus, jobs with some environmental consciousness can be considered green jobs. Then, we identified 20 such jobs but only selected the ones that are growing at least as fast as an average between 2022 and 2032, i.e., with a growth rate of at least 4%. We relied on data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In case any two jobs shared the same growth rate, we relied on the number of jobs opening in the decade 2022-2032. Jobs with a greater number of openings have been ranked higher.

Without further ado, let’s look at the fastest growing green jobs in the world:

10. Conservation Scientists and Foresters

Growth Rate: 4%

Employment Change: 1,300

Conservation scientists and foresters have a median salary of $64,420 per year and typically hold a bachelor's degree. They require no prior work experience or on-the-job training, making it an accessible career path for entry-level professionals. These green jobs involve assessing and managing natural resources like forests, parks, and wildlife habitats. They conduct research, collect data, and collaborate with different stakeholders to promote sustainable land use practices. Their efforts aim to balance environmental conservation with human needs, ensuring the long-term health of ecosystems. It is one of the environmental careers in demand.

9. Urban and Regional Planners

Growth Rate: 4%

Employment Change: 1,700

Urban and regional planners typically require a master's degree for entry-level positions, with a median salary of $79,540 annually as of 2022. This field had 44,700 jobs in 2022, with no specific work experience or on-the-job training necessary. These professionals contribute to sustainability by designing communities for efficient land use, transportation, and infrastructure, helping mitigate environmental impacts and promote resilience. For instance, by optimizing city layouts and transport systems, they reduce carbon emissions. It is one of the entry level jobs that help the environment.

8. Geoscientists

Growth Rate: 5%

Employment Change: 1,300

Geoscientists, with a median pay of $87,480 annually, typically hold a bachelor's degree. They usually require no prior work experience or on-the-job training. With 26,300 jobs available in 2022, geoscientists study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth to understand its processes and history. It is one of the most sustainable careers for the future.

7. Agricultural and Food Scientists

Growth Rate: 6%

Employment Change: 2,100

Agricultural and food scientists earn a median annual salary of $74,940. A bachelor's degree is typically the minimum education requirement, with no prior work experience or on-the-job training necessary. In 2022, there were 35,400 jobs available in this field. It is one of the top 10 fastest growing green jobs in the world.

6. Environmental Engineers

Growth Rate: 6%

Employment Change: 2900

Environmental engineers require a bachelor's degree for entry and earn a median salary of $96,530 annually. Their responsibilities involve applying engineering principles to address environmental challenges, such as pollution control, waste management, and sustainability. It is one of the jobs that help the environment and pay well and is also one of the fastest-growing jobs in the energy field.

