In this article, we will list and explore the 10 fastest Residency by Investment programs in the world.

Residency by Investment (RBI) programs hold strong appeal due to their ability to provide individuals and families with increased global mobility and an elevated quality of life. By making substantial financial commitments or meeting specific eligibility requirements, individuals can secure residency or citizenship in a host country. This status frequently comes with the valuable perks of visa-free travel to various destinations, access to high-quality healthcare and education, and a more secure living environment. These programs offer investors not only attractive business prospects but also the potential for favorable tax benefits, ultimately promoting economic expansion and financial stability.

RBI programs are especially attractive for those looking to secure a comfortable retirement or explore a different lifestyle, whether driven by a more favorable climate, cultural attractions, or other lifestyle factors. These programs often allow for family reunification, ensuring that spouses, children, and sometimes parents can enjoy the same advantages. Ultimately, RBI programs provide a pathway to a more prosperous and secure future for those who seek international opportunities and the benefits of a diverse and enhanced lifestyle. Our article 20 Best Residency by Investment Programs in 2023 gives a comprehensive overview of the top Residency by Investment programs available in 2023.

RBI Programs & their Impact on Business Trends

Residence by Investment programs have had a profound influence on business trends. Several prominent industries have reaped the benefits of these trends. In the real estate sector, countries with RBI programs have witnessed a surge in demand, as investors flock to purchase properties for personal use, rental income, or capital appreciation.

According to Knight Frank’s The Wealth Report 17th edition 2023, private investors demonstrated a significant uptick in their investments, with a growth rate of 44% post the global financial crisis. The year 2021 witnessed substantial growth in global private investment, with an increase of 88%. The enduring appeal of commercial real estate persisted, even in the face of economic challenges. In 2023, 19% of survey participants expressed a keen interest in direct investments in commercial real estate, while 13% were actively seeking indirect investment opportunities, such as through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or debt funding. Additionally, 2023 was projected to be the strongest year for cross-border private capital since 2019, with almost 40% of respondents contemplating investments in commercial properties beyond their home country.

Residence by Investment programs have not only boosted the real estate sector but have also catalyzed growth across various industries. Notably, the hospitality, construction, and infrastructure sector has experienced a remarkable upswing, driven by a growing influx of foreign residents and citizens. This surge has led to a proliferation of hotels, resorts, and leisure establishments to cater to their needs.

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) is a diversified building material company headquartered in Ireland. On September 25, the company declared the successful shift of its main listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said:

“Today marks an important milestone in CRH’s development which will enable us to fully participate in the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead for our business.”

Key Considerations for Residency by Investment Programs

Consulting a trusted immigration firm is highly advisable when exploring Residency by Investment programs. Their expertise, experience, and dedication to due diligence can help individuals make well-informed choices that are aligned with their unique circumstances, ultimately safeguarding their investment and their future.

The significant financial commitment, potentially running into millions of dollars, and the potential risks associated with political changes or instability in the host country demand a meticulous assessment of the program's viability. Furthermore, understanding the extent of citizenship rights, tax implications, and the potential return on investment is crucial for making informed decisions. A thorough evaluation of the legal and regulatory landscape, coupled with consideration of long-term goals and an exit strategy, is essential. Engaging reliable service providers and scrutinizing all documentation ensures a comprehensive understanding of the program and its implications, helping individuals make well-informed choices tailored to their specific needs and preferences. Let's now take a look at the fastest Residency by Investment programs in the world.

10 Fastest Residency by Investment Programs in the World

Methodology

To determine the top 10 fastest Residency by Investment programs globally, we assessed the typical application processing timelines. Our data sources included Investment Immigration, Immigration.UK, La Vida Golden Visas, Harvey Law Corporation, Lawyers Austria, Immigrant Invest, Nomad Capitalist, Global Citizen Solutions, and Sov Spot. The rankings are presented in an ascending order, with the fastest RBI program in the world securing the top spot.

10 Fastest Residency by Investment Programs in the World

10. Malaysia

Application Processing Time: 3-6 months

Securing 10th place as the fastest Residence by Investment program, Malaysia offers residency through the Malaysia My Second Home Program (MM2H) and the Premium Visa Program (PVIP). The MM2H program caters to retirees and financially independent individuals, requiring a minimum age of 35 and financial self-sufficiency without employment. Applicants must invest MYR 1 million (about $230,000) and allocate an extra MYR 50,000, approximately $12,000, for each dependent spouse or child in a local fixed deposit account, to be maintained throughout their program participation.

Conversely, the Premium Visa Program (PVIP) is designed for foreign nationals who seek extended stays in Malaysia without the need for permanent residency. This program offers flexibility for those wishing to experience Malaysia's culture and lifestyle for more extended periods, making it an appealing choice for those looking for an extended visit without the commitments of a full residence program.

9. Netherlands

Application Processing Time: 3-5 months

The Netherlands offers a Residence by Investment program for foreign nationals looking to invest in the country and obtain a renewable Dutch residence permit. Applicants must invest a minimum of €1.25 million, roughly equivalent to $1.45 million, in a Dutch company, a SEED scheme-eligible fund, a venture capital company, or a contractual joint venture focusing on Dutch companies. This program facilitates economic growth and cultural diversity in the Netherlands by attracting foreign investors to contribute to the nation's economy while enjoying the benefits of residing in the country.

8. Latvia

Application Processing Time: 2-3 months

The Latvia Residence by Investment program stands out as one of the swiftest and most competitive initiatives in Europe. It provides multiple avenues for foreign nationals to seek a residence permit in Latvia. These pathways encompass capital infusion into a Latvian company, the provision of a subordinated loan (deposit) in a Latvian bank, or the acquisition of government bonds designated for specific purposes, all of which enable eligible individuals to apply for residency.

7. Montenegro

Application Processing Time: 2 months

Montenegro typically offers one-year temporary residence permits, with the possibility of some legal exceptions. It is advisable to apply for an extension of your temporary permit at least 30 days before it expires. The property investment route is often recommended as the most straightforward and advantageous path to achieving residency, especially with Montenegro's thriving real estate market and the potential increase in property value due to pending EU membership. To obtain permanent residency in Montenegro, you must have legally resided in the country on a temporary permit for five consecutive years, possess a clean criminal record, and meet specific criteria, with real estate ownership being a preferred option.

6. Switzerland

Application Processing Time: 1-4 months

Switzerland provides a variety of residency-by-investment opportunities for financially independent individuals from non-EU/EFTA countries who are not employed in Switzerland. These programs enable investors to obtain a Swiss residence permit, granting them the privilege to reside and pursue education in Switzerland.

