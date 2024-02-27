These Are 10 of the Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market To Start 2024

©Land Rover USA

If the open road (or maybe the side streets on the way to pick up the kids from band practice) calls to you, you might want to invest in a set of spiffy new wheels. Whether you’re looking for a family sedan or a perfect car to take on camping trips, finding a high-quality car that looks and rides great while meeting all of your needs isn’t always easy.

Fortunately, the team at iSeeCars, an online search engine and research site for automobiles, has taken the guesswork out of finding the most popular cars for different budgets.

Using a metric called “days to sell,” which is the number of days that a car will typically spend on a lot before it’s sold, the iSeeCars team determined the fastest-selling new cars for 2024, along with average price for each.

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Spending an average of less than 10 days on the lot, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid ranked No. 1 on the iSeeCars list of fastest-selling new cars. Seating up to eight people, this model gives a rugged new spin on the family car — and it’s an ideal fit for outdoorsy folks. With an average price of $56,396, this model brings great power and a very good price.

Land Rover Range Rover

The Range Rover remains one of the all-time well-known luxury SUVs. That hasn’t changed with the 2024 Range Rover, which averages just over 10 days to sell. Ranked second on the list, this powerful car comes with chic design and a high-powered performance. Priced at an average of $149,241, customers still seem to get every penny’s worth.

Toyota Grand Highlander

The Toyota Grand Highlander is almost as popular as its hybrid cousin, averaging roughly 10.7 days to sell. Like the best SUVs, the Grand Highlander comes equipped with an all-wheel drive that allows you to take a spin on any terrain. With an average price of $53,705, the Toyota Grand Highlander comes with a very affordable price tag for an SUV.

GMC Yukon

Equal parts rough-and-tumble and highly sophisticated, the GMC Yukon delights drivers looking for versatile vehicles to carry them over all kinds of terrain. Listed fourth within the iSeeCars study, the GMC Yukon is priced on average at $82,342, but it gives customers a real bang for the buck. Safety-minded shoppers will especially appreciate the 13 camera views, a following distance indicator and front pedestrian braking.

Lexus NX 350h

The Lexus brand is synonymous with luxury and style, and the Lexus NX 350h is no exception. No. 5 on the iSeeCars list, this model offers a sleek exterior with a powerful engine — all at an average price of $51,510.

Kia Forte

One of the more cost-effective options among the top 10 cars on the iSeeCars list, the Kia Forte is also one of the highest ranked compact cars on the J.D. Power 2023 U.S Vehicle Dependability Study. With an average price of $23,867, the Kia Forte helps stretch customers’ dollars as far as the highways will take them, featuring a bold look with a spacious interior.

Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek combines good old-fashioned dependability with high-tech features and a dash of style. Through its symmetrical all-wheel drive and driver assistance technology, the Subaru Crosstrek makes a safer driving experience no matter where you travel. You can pick up to five unique trims — all at an average price of $31,250.

BMW X1

BMW: Those three little letters carry a large significance for car buyers seeking high luxury and high function. With the BMW X1, you get a compact SUV that handles easily, from the iDrive 9 operating system to the 2.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline four-cylinder engine. Coming in with an average price of $46,310, the BMW X1 offers car buyers who don’t want to spend massively an affordable car ready for adventure.

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is a mainstay of any highway, and it’s not hard to see why. On the iSeeCars list, the Toyota Corolla has an average price of $24,819, making it more affordable for larger numbers of shoppers. It offers a smoother driving experience featuring a smart key system, navigation systems and Apple CarPlay, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.

Toyota Sienna Hybrid

The Toyota Sienna hybrid brings fine style and major power to the classic minivan. Whether you go for the LE, XSE or Platinum models, you are getting a highly reliable car with spacious seating and a four-cylinder engine that provides better fuel economy. On the iSeeCars list, the average price for this family-friendly model is roughly $51,170.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are 10 of the Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market To Start 2024