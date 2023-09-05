These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market: See How Much They Cost
As car prices rise, new cars are staying on lots for longer. The average time on the lot for a new car as of July is 22.7 days, compared to 17.5 days a year prior, according to iSeeCars.com. Still, some new car models are zooming out of dealerships, with the fastest-selling new car model averaging just 9.2 days on the market before a sale.
Here's a look at the 10 fastest-selling new cars, plus, how much it costs to take one home.
Toyota Sienna Hybrid
Average number of days on the market: 22.9
Average price: $51,170
Toyota Corolla
Average number of days on the market: 22.6
Average price: $24,819
BMW X1
Average number of days on the market: 22.1
Average price: $46,310
Subaru Crosstrek
Average number of days on the market: 21.8
Average price: $31,250
Kia Forte
Average number of days on the market: 21.0
Average price: $23,867
Lexus NX 350h
Average number of days on the market: 19.7
Average price: $51,510
GMC Yukon
Average number of days on the market: 19.7
Average price: $82,342
Toyota Grand Highlander
Average number of days on the market: 10.7
Average price: $53,705
Land Rover Range Rover
Average number of days on the market: 10.4
Average price: $149,241
Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
Average number of days on the market: 9.2
Average price: $56,396
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Aug. 22, 2023.
