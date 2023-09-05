U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market: See How Much They Cost

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
©Land Rover
©Land Rover

As car prices rise, new cars are staying on lots for longer. The average time on the lot for a new car as of July is 22.7 days, compared to 17.5 days a year prior, according to iSeeCars.com. Still, some new car models are zooming out of dealerships, with the fastest-selling new car model averaging just 9.2 days on the market before a sale.

Here's a look at the 10 fastest-selling new cars, plus, how much it costs to take one home.

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Sienna Hybrid

  • Average number of days on the market: 22.9

  • Average price: $51,170

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

  • Average number of days on the market: 22.6

  • Average price: $24,819

Guenter Schmied / BMW
Guenter Schmied / BMW

BMW X1

  • Average number of days on the market: 22.1

  • Average price: $46,310

©Subaru
©Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek

  • Average number of days on the market: 21.8

  • Average price: $31,250

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Forte

  • Average number of days on the market: 21.0

  • Average price: $23,867

©Lexus
©Lexus

Lexus NX 350h

  • Average number of days on the market: 19.7

  • Average price: $51,510

©GMC
©GMC

GMC Yukon

  • Average number of days on the market: 19.7

  • Average price: $82,342

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota
NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Grand Highlander

  • Average number of days on the market: 10.7

  • Average price: $53,705

©Land Rover
©Land Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

  • Average number of days on the market: 10.4

  • Average price: $149,241

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota
NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

  • Average number of days on the market: 9.2

  • Average price: $56,396

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Aug. 22, 2023.

