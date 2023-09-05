These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market: See How Much They Cost

©Land Rover

As car prices rise, new cars are staying on lots for longer. The average time on the lot for a new car as of July is 22.7 days, compared to 17.5 days a year prior, according to iSeeCars.com. Still, some new car models are zooming out of dealerships, with the fastest-selling new car model averaging just 9.2 days on the market before a sale.

Here's a look at the 10 fastest-selling new cars, plus, how much it costs to take one home.

New Car Market: Ford, Tesla Drop Prices by Up To 20% Thanks To Millions of Unwanted EVs

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

©Toyota

Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Average number of days on the market: 22.9

Average price: $51,170

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Find Out: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

Average number of days on the market: 22.6

Average price: $24,819

See: Biden's Plan To Increase EV Ownership Shot Down by Car Makers Who Say It Would 'Substantially' Increase Vehicle Cost

Guenter Schmied / BMW

BMW X1

Average number of days on the market: 22.1

Average price: $46,310

©Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek

Average number of days on the market: 21.8

Average price: $31,250

©Kia

Kia Forte

Average number of days on the market: 21.0

Average price: $23,867

Discover: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

©Lexus

Lexus NX 350h

Average number of days on the market: 19.7

Average price: $51,510

©GMC

GMC Yukon

Average number of days on the market: 19.7

Average price: $82,342

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Grand Highlander

Average number of days on the market: 10.7

Average price: $53,705

Check Out: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

©Land Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

Average number of days on the market: 10.4

Average price: $149,241

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER / Toyota

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Average number of days on the market: 9.2

Average price: $56,396

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Aug. 22, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling New Cars on the Market: See How Much They Cost