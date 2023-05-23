10 Foods and Drinks To Buy at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar for Memorial Day

rez-art / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With Family Dollar and Dollar Tree carrying more name-brand items, you can stock up on staples for your Memorial Day cookout and save money. What are some of the best values at dollar stores today?

Wise Ridgies (4.25 oz. bag, $1.25)

Avoid stale chips by the end of your party with these easy-to-eat, single-serving size bags of chips, perfect for little hands, available online from Family Dollar. Choose from Sour Cream & Onion or Wise Ridgies Original.

Home Style Select Dips (8.5 oz – 9 oz., $1.25)

Choose from Nacho Cheese Dip, French Onion, Jalapeno Cheddar or Guacamole Style Dip at Dollar Tree. These easy-to-serve, pre-made dips are the perfect complement to tortilla chips or potato chips.

Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise ($5, 30 oz. jar)

You’ll need mayonnaise for family-favorite salads like potato salad and macaroni salad. Grab a jar big enough for all your cook-out needs for just $5 this week at Family Dollar. If you are a Miracle Whip kind of family, you can get the same size jar for $5.50, reduced from $5.75.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Salad Dressing and Seasoning ($2.25 per packet)

Hidden Valley Ranch Salad Dressing and Seasoning Mix is a versatile blend used in so many recipes, from pasta salad to veggie dip. You can’t go wrong stocking up for summer at Family Dollar.

Heinz Ketchup

What’s a cookout without burgers and ketchup? Family Dollar has you covered with this 20 oz. bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. Prices may vary, as the product is available in stores only.

Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce

Whether you’re dressing up pulled pork or grilling chicken, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce complements the flavor of your favorite proteins. Grab an 18 oz. bottle for just $2.50. Better yet, stock up with a few cases for the whole season.

Diet Dr. Pepper or Pepsi Soda ($4 for an 8-pack)

Stock up on these 8-count packs of 12 oz. bottles of Pepsi Cola or Diet Dr. Pepper, in Family Dollar stores only. These 12 oz. bottles are the perfect size so you’ll have less waste and fewer half-empty bottles lying around at the end of the party.

Skip the Dishes With These Bonus Finds

Of course, you’ll also want party décor and paper goods to make clean-up easy. Who wants to be washing dishes when you could be swimming in the pool?

Dollar Tree has most of what you need for $1.25 each, including red, white, and blue mylar balloons, balloon weights, and paper goods. Stock up because what you don’t use, you can save for your Fourth of July bash. Here are a few favorite finds.

These 9-inch by 9-inch plates from Dollar Tree are perfect to hold snacks, burgers, hot dogs or desserts. They will add a fun, picnic-style flare to your Memorial Day table.

Grab some red party cups from Family Dollar to match the gingham plates for a coordinated look on your outdoor dining or picnic table.

These tin buckets are perfect for holding utensils, napkins, or snacks or you can use them as goodie bags for the kids. You can even add Floral Garden 6-stem Patriotic Rose or Carnation bushes from Dollar Tree for a fun DIY centerpiece.

Planning a Memorial Day gathering is a great way to kick off summer without spending a fortune. You can even host a pot-luck-style dinner where you ask every family to bring a dish. You can supply the basics from Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, let everyone serve themselves, buffet-style, then relax and enjoy the day.

