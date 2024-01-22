10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has a decent selection of frozen foods, including pizza, vegetables, pasta dishes, and desserts. Many of these dishes are ready-to-eat or require minimal preparation before serving.

While the selection varies by location, you’d be surprised at what your local Dollar Tree has in the freezer section. Most of these frozen foods cost $1.25, with some of the heartier or larger meals costing a little more. But even those that go for $3 to $5 are usually worth the price — and cheaper than what you’d find elsewhere.

If you’re thinking about buying frozen food at Dollar Tree, here are some of your best options based on quantity and affordability.

Marie Callender’s Duos, Chicken Alfredo & Chicken Parmigiana

Price: $5.00

The Marie Callender’s Duos, Chicken Alfredo & Chicken Parmigiana from Dollar Tree is inexpensive and only takes a few minutes to prepare. Simply put it in the microwave for a few minutes and you’re good to go.

It comes in a two-pack, making each one only $2.50. You can also share it with someone else or split it across two meals.

The chicken alfredo comes with fettuccine, grilled white meat, and alfredo sauce. The chicken parmigiana comes with protein, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Banquet Mega Bowls Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese

Price: $3.00

Looking for some quick, easy meals to eat during the workweek? Check out Dollar Tree’s frozen Banquet Mega Bowls Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac ‘N Cheese bowl. It’s well-seasoned and has a slight kick to it.

Plus, this 14-ounce bowl contains 29 grains of protein and 490 calories. It’s not only filling, but nutritious.

Arby’s Crinkle Fries

Price: $5.00

If you’re a fan of Arby’s crinkle fries, you don’t need to go to the fast food restaurant to get your fix. Instead, check out Dollar Tree’s freezer selection for Arby’s Crinkle Fries.

To cook the full 26-ounce package, you’ll need about 26 minutes and an oven set at 425 degrees. If you only want to cook half of them, you can cut that time down to around 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can toss them into an air fryer at 360 degrees.

You’ll need to flip the fries over at the halfway point, but otherwise, you can set and forget them. Once they’re done, they make for a great side to any meal at home.

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Price: $1.25

Even in the freezer section, you can still find foods at Dollar Tree’s signature $1.25 price point. This includes 14-ounce containers of Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

Simple and delicious, this sweet treat makes for a great dessert at home. You can either share it with a loved one or enjoy it yourself. And if you want to spruce it up a little, put it in a bowl and add some hot fudge or crumbled Oreos to it.

Hot Pockets Pepperoni Pizza Stuffed Sandwiches

Price: $1.25

Another popular option if you’re looking for an easy lunch or breakfast is Dollar Tree’s Pepperoni Pizza Stuffed Sandwiches. You can freeze them, or you can put them in the refrigerator as desired.

These hot stuffed sandwiches are made with real cheese, protein, herbs, breadcrumbs, and marinara. Each one contains 310 calories, perfect for a quick meal.

Jimmy Dean Sausage and Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches

Price: $1.25

Start your morning off right with a protein-rich breakfast of Jimmy Dean Sausage and Cheese English Muffin Sandwiches. These mini sandwiches are quick and easy to prepare, and they’re sure to get you out the door and on the road in no time.

Banquet Chicken with Broccoli Pot Pies

Price: $1.25

At 330 calories per pie, Dollar Tree’s Banquet Chicken with Broccoli Pot Pies are both affordable and filling. They have a flaky crust and have a similar taste to what you’d get from more expensive grocery stores or supermarkets. They also pair well with frozen brussels sprouts, asparagus, and other vegetables.

Golden Krust Jerk Chicken Patty

Price: $1.25

If you’re looking for inexpensive meal ideas to prepare at home, check out the Golden Krust Jerk Chicken Patty at Dollar Tree. Simply take it out of the package, heat it up, and you’re done. You can serve it with a side dish or as part of a heartier sandwich.

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

Price: $5.00

White Castle is known for its frozen burgers and sliders, but did you know that you can get two-packs of these Classic Cheese Sliders for just $5 at Dollar Tree?

What’s great about this option is that these sliders come fully cooked. All you need to do is heat them up. They also come with grilled onions, 100% beef, and American cheese — all the flavor for less money.

Breyers Frozen Dairy Dessert Cookies & Cream

Price: $5.00

Available in a 1.5-quart container, Breyers Frozen Dairy Dessert Cookies & Cream is the perfect way to end a meal — or a tasty treat you can enjoy while watching a movie at home.

The ice cream is surprisingly creamy. It also contains tasty chocolate cookie pieces that give it a nice bit of texture.

