10 Garage Sale Items To Stay Away From Buying

Garage sales can be a treasure trove of great deals on things you want or need. Not everything you find at these pop-up events is going to be worth the price, though.

Some items, like electronics or home safety devices, might not function properly — if at all. Others might carry germs or bacteria that you don’t want in your house.

While none of this should scare you off from going to a garage sale, it’s good to exercise caution. The next time you stop by a local garage sale, avoid buying these items.

Used Electronics

People try to sell their used electronics — like TVs, desktop computers and headsets — all the time. But even if they seem like a good deal, they might not be.

“Buying electronics at a garage sale makes me very wary. They may look like they’re in good condition or seem like they are working fine, but sometimes with electronics, you don’t know what’s lurking underneath the surface,” said Erika Kullberg, money expert and founder of Erika.com. “You’re better off buying electronics new when they’re on sale, that way you can get a warranty to protect yourself for a few years.”

Propane Tanks

“I write about saving money for a living but I also save as much as I can in my personal life. Therefore, I’m a huge fan of garage sales,” said David Bakke, garage sale aficionado at DollarSanity.

“That said, never buy a propane gas tank at a garage sale,” he continued. “Even though it’s nice to have an extra on hand, especially if one empties during a summer barbeque, they have to be certified every couple of years so you never know if the one you’re buying is safe or not.”

Smoke Detectors

Every home should have some home safety devices, like smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors. But if you don’t know its condition, you could end up with something that won’t alert you when there’s real danger in your home.

That’s why you’re probably better off sticking with new versions of these — ideally those with a warranty and proper certification.

Baby Items

You might be able to get some things for your kids at garage sales, like books, lightly used clothes and some toys. But steer clear of safety items.

“Similar to electronics, baby products can appear to be in working order but may be susceptible to breakage or failure. This can cause big safety concerns,” said Kullberg. “You have to be super careful when buying used baby supplies like cribs, strollers, and car seats.”

Bakke suggested avoiding baby protection gates, breast pumps and baby bottles, too. “This is your child we’re talking about and although brand new prices can be relatively expensive, invest the money. The risk is too high.”

Homemade Food Items

Some people will sell homemade foods, like salsas or preserved fruits, at garage sales, thinking it’ll be a good way to make some extra cash or even promote their own side venture. But Ron Stefanski, a garage sale aficionado and founder of BusinessGuru.co, suggested avoiding these items.

“I’d be wary of any homemade food items at garage sales. I learned this the hard way! So, I must have been feeling hungry, which clouded my good judgment. I purchased a jar of homemade jam at a sale, attracted by the unique flavor and chatting with the friendly seller about her secret recipe,” he said.

“However, later that week, I regrettably discovered that not all secret ingredients are good ones after spending several unpleasant days laid up with a nasty bout of food poisoning. Turns out that improper canning and storage practices had turned that jam into a breeding ground for bacteria.”

Used Mattresses

With new mattresses being so expensive, it might be tempting to look for a used one to save money. This could come back to bite you, however — literally.

“A used mattress may be secretly harboring pests like bed bugs or bacteria,” said Kullberg. “You really don’t want to go the used route, even if you can get a good deal.”

Tools

“Tools are put on sale at garage sales for one of two reasons — they’re close to no longer working or they no longer serve a purpose,” said Bakke. “No smart homeowner is going to put a decent tool on sale unless they want to get rid of it for a specific reason.”

Avoid used tools, even if they seem to be in decent condition. You just never know how well it’ll work until you need it for that next home construction project and it doesn’t do what it’s supposed to.

“It would be a rare find to be able to pick up a working, qualified tool at a garage sale price that is actually worth it,” added Bakke.

Cosmetics

Cosmetics, especially ones that have been opened, could be risky for your health. So avoid these.

“You never know the conditions these items were kept or prepared in, which could pose health and hygiene hazards,” said Stefanski. “Instead, I’d recommend buying these new from trusted brands or local makers with a reputation for following safety practices.”

Helmets

“It may seem like a good idea to pick up safety gear like bike or football helmets at a garage sale to save a bit of cash, but helmets can be compromised after collisions,” said Kullberg. “If you don’t know the history of a helmet, don’t buy it.”

Furniture or Appliances

If you find any home appliances or furniture at a garage sale, you’re probably better off buying it elsewhere. This is especially true if the pieces are noticeably worn or damaged.

“While some flaws can be fixed, major structural or safety issues with items like couches, shelves, or refrigerators often make repairs more trouble than they’re worth,” said Stefanski. “Instead, I’d suggest checking second-hand furniture stores or Habitat for Humanity restores, which typically inspect and refurbish items before selling them.”

