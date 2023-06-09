10 great Amazon hands-free shoes that ditch pesky laces

Here are 10 amazing hands-free shoes sold on Amazon.

It’s no surprise to us that hands-free shoes are among the most popular accessibility-focused innovations of the past few years. Whether you just want something quick to slip into before heading outside, or you have dexterity limitations that make tying shoes difficult, there are dozens of possible options for you to consider.

While far from exhaustive, this list features 10 of the best hands-free slip-on shoes you can buy on Amazon right now. Many of these shoes have been personally tested by our accessibility experts to ensure compatibility with the widest range of ability levels.

At this point I think we can all agree that laces are a thing of the past. Still, if you’re not a believer in the hands-free trend quite yet, we think these 10 distinct pairs of shoes might be just enough to convince you to take the plunge. Especially for those who struggle with traditional shoes, the results might be more transformative than you think.

1. Kizik Madrid

Kizik has breathable knit shoes that feature fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

A personal favorite of our accessibility editor, Sarah Kovac, the Kizik Madrid is a perfect mix of fashion and function. These 100% hands-free tennis shoes hug the foot like a standard tennis shoe, but the reinforced, bounce-back heel make them anything but common. Of all the hands-free shoes we’ve tried, Kizik’s heel design is the best executed and most attractive by far, with variants for men, women, and kids.

2. Skechers Parson Ralven

The Skechers Parson Ralven are wide and easy to put on from a sitting or standing position.

We recently tested the Skechers Parson Ralvens as part of our Skechers Slip-ins review, and we really liked them. Especially if you’re a fan of old-school Sperry’s slippers, we think you’ll adore these. They’re ideal for lounging around the house or going on short walks in the yard.

These shoes are also extremely easy to put on as well, given their extra-wide opening, stretchy canvas upper, and laceless design. In our broader Skechers Slip-ins testing, these were unsurprisingly the easiest ones to work with whether using them from a sitting or standing position.

These aren’t the comfiest shoes you’ll ever wear, but there’s enough padding and breathability here to suit basic tasks. If you want unbridled simplicity, these may be our top choice.

3. Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

The Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe has a slip-on design with an elastic strap that ensures easy entry and feels secure once they’re on.

These Adidas athletic shoes have more than 14,000 positive Amazon reviews for good reason. They’re extremely comfortable and easy to wear. Like some other shoes on this list, they’re also constructed from a large chunk of recycled materials.

While their name suggests these hands-free shoes might be made for runners, they’ve found a much broader application for casual use and walking. Their slip-on design with an elastic strap ensures easy entry that feels secure once they’re on.

The Men's Lite Racer Adapt aren’t exactly known for their durability or traction but, if you’re sticking to walks on solid ground, they are beloved by wearers of all ages.

6. Wonesion Women’s Fashion Sneakers

The Wonesion Women's shoe comes in more than 10 different colorways.

These shoes just look cool, and that’s extremely rare in the world of accessible shoes and clothing. Not only that, but reviewers rave about their comfort and stability.

These Wonesion shoes are heavy and firm, so they may not be your best bet if you need a lightweight and flexible shoe. (We’d recommend Kiziks if that’s the case.) But for their low price, this good-looking, accessible shoe is a steal.

7. Zeba Men’s Sneakers

Zeba shoes cost around $150, but they're worth every penny.

Zeba is another hands-free-shoemaker that does a great job of keeping the design subtle. These Zeba Men’s Sneakers look just like a good pair of tennis shoes, but a thick and semi-rigid heel cup makes them very accessible for people who need to slip them on and go.

The laces can be adjusted, so get them to the tightness you like, double knot, and never tie them again. We do find the extra-sturdy heel a bit less comfortable than that of the Kiziks, but some thick socks can quickly solve that problem.

8. Kizik Lima

Kizik Lima sneakers look professional but are also comfortable.

The Kizik Lima is a more casual take on the accessible tennis shoe. Though it can withstand moderate activity, it’s less of a running shoe and more of a looks-good-with-jeans shoe. The flexible, breathable fabric accommodates different foot shapes easily, and a variety of color options make it easy to find one that blends in nicely with any wardrobe.

9. Skechers Sport Women's D'Lites Slip-On Mule

You can’t get any easier than an open-back shoe when it comes to hands-free wear. Skechers has many styles of hands-free shoes, but we (and over 35,000 reviewers on Amazon) like this pair especially for its memory foam support, stable design, and comfort level.

Reviewers say they take long walks with the Skechers D’Lites regularly and have no complaints. The low price point makes these extra appealing.

10. Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away have a stretchy design for sock-like comfort.

While some of the other Skechers Slip-ins we’ve covered suit specific use cases like lounging or mountain climbing, the Ultra Flex 3.0 may be a strong all-purpose, comfortable shoe to suit a wide variety of occasions. It features the same Heel Pillow and laceless design of the other pairs, but it comes with the added flexibility of a sock-like exterior and traction outsole to ensure you stay standing and your shoes stay on.

In essence, these shoes fit tight, slip on easily, and are understated enough to be worn anywhere. In case that solid base functionality just isn’t enough, these shoes are also made from 100% vegan materials and are machine washable too.

