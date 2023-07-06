This article will look at the 10 Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the top 5 Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2023.

Have you ever experienced sunken eyes, light-headedness, dry lips, mouth, and tongue, or the feeling of tiredness? If your answer is Yes, then you may not be drinking 91 Ounces of water (if you are an adult woman) and 125 Ounces of water (if you are an adult man).

Drinking enough water can save you from these vexing conditions and several health problems like heart diseases, strokes, osteoarthritis, kidney problems, diarrhea, and pneumonia. In an article by the National Library of Medicine, it has been stated that water-related diseases account for 1.8 million deaths annually. This death rate can be significantly controlled by using the healthiest bottled water brands in 2023.

You can get the sundry benefits of avoiding such diseases and many other perks by drinking the suggested amount of hygienic, BPA-free, and healthy water. The taste matters a lot. Imagine a bottle of water that claims to give you eternal youth, but when a drop touches your taste buds, it tastes suspiciously like Unicorn tears. Water is meant to refresh our body and mind and not act like a bitter medicine that you must lock up your taste buds to drink.

A well-hydrated body always adds to your performance, whether your life is snuggling more in office things, family things, or any field of life. The increase in awareness of Healthy hydration is jacking up the growth in the bottled water industry. According to a report by Expert Market Research, the bottled water industry in North America is expected to grow at CAGR by 5.90% in the forecasting period of 2023 - 2028. By 2027, it will reach nearly $76.6 Billion.

When it comes to the top or the biggest bottled water companies, several names come up. These include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and Nestle Waters, the water division of Nestle. Speaking of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), it owns several bottled water brands including Dasani, Ciel, Kinley and Smartwater. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has about 14% share in the bottled water market of the US. On the other hand, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) owns the world-famous Aquafina brand. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is also one of the largest beverage companies in the world. Coca Cola and Pepsi are also among the biggest soft drink companies in the world. You can read more about it in our list of the biggest beverage companies in the world.

This massive progress in the bottled water industry shows that people know the benefits of drinking healthy water. Water is the elixir of life for every human, but for Kidney Patients, it is a compass that guides and ignites their life; as said, "You can't just cross the sea by merely staring while standing on the shore".

The optimal mineral content, purities and impurities, and water source are the main noticeable things for kidney patients to choose their Kidney-friendly bottled water brands. A research report by the National Library of Medicine stated that water containing Calcium (202 ppm) and Magnesium (36 ppm) are the dietary vehicles for kidney patients. A significant factor for kidney patients is TDS level. MediNexus stated that kidney patients should drink water with a TDS level below 100.

Water flows through the veins like a life-giving river for heart patients. A healthy heart is an aquifer for vitality. To keep your heart healthy and wealthy, mineral-enriched and contaminated-free bottled water is the nourishing and supporting key.

According to a recent meta-data analysis by the National Library of Medicine, bottled water rich in magnesium is the best to control CHD (Coronary Heart Disease). The magnesium level should be 4 to 11 mg per Liter, and calcium should be 94 - 146 mg per Liter for the significant protective effect against cardiovascular problems. Water pH levels between 8-9 make it ionized, which is best for controlling stress and cholesterol for heart patients.

This article is a comprehensive spotlight for the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the healthiest bottled water brands in 2023. Whether you are a health-conscious person or a devoted hydration enthusiast to keep yourself fit, each drop of information in this article is like a crystal clear depth, where every drop tells a tale of wellness. The 10 healthiest bottled water brands are listed here that fulfill your hydration needs keeping your health aspects a priority.

10 Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2023

Artem Varnitsin/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

We have described the healthiest bottled water brands in 2023 based on the quality of water that is good for health, especially for people having Kidney and Heart problems. The factors on which we have listed the best-bottled water brands in 2023 are:

Source

Carbonation

TDS

pH

We used search terms like ‘What is the best-bottled water for kidneys?', 'What is the best-bottled water for heart patients?’ and 'Safest Plastic Bottled Water.' To ensure the credibility and authenticity of our research, we have analyzed the bottled water brands' official websites and checked their certifications as per the guidelines of IBWA (International Bottled Water Association).

User experience and taste cannot be undermined when it is a matter of drinking water. Hence, to cover this aspect, we relied on the reviews of the customers at Amazon and other product review sites. We looked over 100 brands and picked the 10 healthiest water bottled brands in 2023.

We have used this methodology to clearly understand the parameters we have used to rank the 10 healthiest bottled water brands in 2023. We have listed the brands methodically, in descending order. This will let our readers make well-informed decisions about choosing the right and healthy bottled water brand.

Here is our list of the 10 healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2023:

10. Evian

Source: French Alps

Carbonation: Sparkling

TDS: 345 mg/l

pH: 7.2

Evian comes at no.10 on our list. It is famous for bottled water among people due to its health benefits. The TDS level of Evian is 345 mg/l, which is unsuitable for mineral-sensitive people. For kidney patients, it is recommended that they talk to their doctor first and then go for Evian Bottled Water. Consumers like the clean and crisp taste of the Evian. Some of them stated that they felt better digestion after drinking Evian Water. It is available in a variety of sizes. Hence, people have more choices to buy the product per their needs. If you are trying it for the first time, then it is suggested to pick its small bottle. If it suits you, continue hydrating your body with Evian Bottled Water. It is also regarded as one of the top sparkling water brands in the US.

9. Fiji

Source: Artesian

Carbonation: Still

TDS: 222 mg/l

pH: 7.7

Fiji comes at no.9 on our list. It is one of the top mineral water brands in the world. The refreshing taste of Fiji makes it a good choice for most people. Its TDS level is 222 mg/l, which means it is not a very suitable water brand for high-level mineral-sensitive people. Kidney patients also need to consult with their doctor before trying Fiji Water. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through its unique journey through volcanic aquifers in the remote Valley of the Island of Fiji. On average, the consumers' reviews tell the story that they like Fiji water but also criticize its high price.

8. Liquid Death

Source: Mountain Water

Carbonation: Sparkling and Still

TDS: 170 mg/l

pH: 8.2

Liquid Death comes at no.8 on our list. Liquid Death is an audacious bottled water with an intriguing blend of hydration and irreverence. Consumers like its refreshing and crisp taste. They also like its refreshingly unorthodox branding and packaging. But for kidney patients, it is advised to exercise caution as its TDS level is 170 mg/l. They should seek the advice of their medical practitioner. Alkaline or ionized water is an ideal drink for better health outcomes for people with heart patients. Its pH level is 8.2, which makes it suitable for heart patients to drink.

7. Acqua Panna

Source: Apennines Mountains

Carbonation: Still

TDS: 150 mg/l

pH: >8.0

Acqua Panna Spring Water comes at no.7 on our list. The enigmatic allure of Acqua Panna Spring water makes it an ideal choice, and consumers endure it for its bold persona. After careful filtration and packaging, it offers a harmonious symphony of minerals that delights the palate. It is suitable for Kidney patients as its TDS is nearly 100 mg/l. But remember to seek the advice of your doctor before trying it. Its pH is greater than 8. This feature makes it alkaline water, and that is the best choice for heart patients. Consumers like its velvety texture and love to stay hydrated with it.

6. Waiakea

Source: Keau Aquifer

Carbonation: Still

TDS: 82 mg/l

pH: 8.2

Waiakea Bottled Water comes at no.6 on our list. It originates from the Keaau Aquifer, flowing through volcanic rocks that imbue it with natural minerals and a naturally alkaline pH. Its TDS level is 82 mg/l. This is ideal water for kidney patients. On the other hand, its pH is 8.2. Hence, it is the perfect water for people with heart problems also. Consumers love its taste and crispness. The re-freshness, transcendent qualities, and pristine origins exude an ethereal sense among the consumers. Drinking Waiakea Bottled water is like going on a celestial journey that quenches both body and soul with heavenly refreshing qualities.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Bottled Water Brands in 2023.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Best Bottled Water Brands in 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.