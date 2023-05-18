10 Best High-Paying Side Gigs for Students in 2023
College is an exciting and fun time, but it's also an expensive one. Between textbooks, groceries and social events, the everyday costs can really add up. Fortunately, many students have time during the week or weekends to take on a side gig for some extra funds.
To make the most of your side gig, aim for a high-paying job that also comes with flexibility. Care.com identified the top-paying side jobs for college students, as well as the average pay across the 16 states with the most students. Here's what they are -- and what they pay -- ranked from lowest to highest hourly rates.
10. Host/Hostess
Average hourly pay rate: $12.35
9. Restaurant Server
Average hourly pay rate: $12.49
8. Cashier
Average hourly pay rate: $13.11
7. Retail Worker
Average hourly pay rate: $14.03
6. Food Delivery Driver
Average hourly pay rate: $17.62
5. Babysitter
Average hourly pay rate: $17.68
4. Pet Sitter
Average hourly pay rate: $17.71
3. Senior Care Aide
Average hourly pay rate: $20.43
2. Housekeeper
Average hourly pay rate: $21.07
1. Tutor
Average hourly pay rate: $24.29
Job titles and pay rates are sourced from Care.com and are accurate as of Sept. 2, 2022.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best High-Paying Side Gigs for Students in 2023