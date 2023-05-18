U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

College is an exciting and fun time, but it's also an expensive one. Between textbooks, groceries and social events, the everyday costs can really add up. Fortunately, many students have time during the week or weekends to take on a side gig for some extra funds.

To make the most of your side gig, aim for a high-paying job that also comes with flexibility. Care.com identified the top-paying side jobs for college students, as well as the average pay across the 16 states with the most students. Here's what they are -- and what they pay -- ranked from lowest to highest hourly rates.

10. Host/Hostess

  • Average hourly pay rate: $12.35

9. Restaurant Server

  • Average hourly pay rate: $12.49

8. Cashier

  • Average hourly pay rate: $13.11

7. Retail Worker

  • Average hourly pay rate: $14.03

6. Food Delivery Driver

  • Average hourly pay rate: $17.62

5. Babysitter

  • Average hourly pay rate: $17.68

4. Pet Sitter

  • Average hourly pay rate: $17.71

3. Senior Care Aide

  • Average hourly pay rate: $20.43

2. Housekeeper

  • Average hourly pay rate: $21.07

1. Tutor

  • Average hourly pay rate: $24.29

Job titles and pay rates are sourced from Care.com and are accurate as of Sept. 2, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best High-Paying Side Gigs for Students in 2023