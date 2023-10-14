10 Highest-Paying Jobs if You Want To Work in Retirement

adamkaz / Getty Images

Opting to work post-retirement is a decision embraced by numerous seniors, and is typically motivated by a variety of factors. But embracing a part-time retirement gig doesn’t necessarily mean meager earnings and dull tasks. With the appropriate education and qualifications, you could potentially shift into a well-paying and gratifying role.

Here’s a selection of opportunities for retirees, per Indeed and Insider Monkey.

1. Freelance consultant, $27.52 per hour

Consulting responsibilities encompass client meetings, offering tailored solutions to address specific requirements, conducting data analysis, and devising effective solutions. These professionals are found in virtually every industry. Freelance consulting can be a great career choice for retirees because it allows them to draw upon a wealth of experience while also maintaining complete flexibility in terms of their schedule.

2. Real estate agent, $42.20 per hour

Real estate agents actively cultivate new business through networking and advertising, and guiding customers by offering insights into the buying or selling journey. Their income primarily stems from commissions earned through successful home sales. Personable and active seniors can find themselves doing very well as real estate agents.

3. Community college instructor, $22.40 per hour

One of the most rewarding part-time positions for people over 65 — retirees who become instructors have the opportunity to interact with students and foster learning within a nurturing and inclusive setting.

4. Paralegal, $23.81 per hour

A great part-time job tailored for seniors who can use their skills and experience in legal research, document preparation, and case management.

5. Personal chef, $24.39 per hour

This allows a flexible work schedule where retirees can showcase their culinary skills. Personal chefs need excellent organizational skills to manage meal planning, grocery shopping, and kitchen operations efficiently.

6. Group fitness instructor, $24.91 per hour

For seniors who enjoy staying active and would like to make an income at the same time. Instructors should have a strong understanding of fitness principles, exercise physiology, and different workout modalities such as cardio, strength training, yoga, or dance.

7. Virtual travel agent, $26.13 per hour

Travel agents have strong communication skills and in-depth knowledge of various travel destinations, airlines, hotels, tour operators, and travel packages for helping clients make informed decisions. If you’re a senior with a serious travel bug, this could be the career for you.

8. Librarian, $26.82 per hour

Part-time librarian roles are frequently open at community libraries, educational establishments, and even through virtual platforms. Librarian skills include effectively managing library resources, assisting patrons, and maintaining the library’s functions. Ideal for seniors who share a love of books and research.

9. Nutritionist, $27.23 per hour

This is a low-stress job for fitness-conscious retirees who can provide clients with valuable expertise by creating personalized meal plans, offering dietary guides and promoting healthy lifestyles.

10. Executive administrative assistant, $30.84 per hour

Executive administrative assistants should have strong organizational and time management skills and the ability to manage complex calendars, schedules, and appointments, ensuring that executives are well-prepared and on time for meetings and events. Retirees with a great deal of life experience under their belt could excel in these sorts of positions.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Highest-Paying Jobs if You Want To Work in Retirement