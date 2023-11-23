10 Home Appliances You Should Never Buy Without a Warranty

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you go shopping for home appliances, like washers and dryers or refrigerators, you might be given the option to purchase a warranty. If you’re on a strict budget, you may consider foregoing that warranty to spare yourself the extra expense. But this could be a costly mistake.

Many home appliances are expensive, ranging from several hundred to tens of thousands of dollars. An extended appliance warranty, meanwhile, can cost anywhere from $20 to $500 a year, according to Forbes.

Although getting a warranty increases the total bill, it can also protect your purchase from costs associated with future damages or ordinary wear and tear. That’s why, if you’re getting a high-end appliance with an expensive price tag, you might be better off getting a warranty now — just in case.

Here are the top home appliances you should never get without a warranty.

Washers

Washing machines can easily cost hundreds or even several thousand dollars. And with frequent use, it’s easy to put some wear and tear on them.

“Securing a warranty for your washing machine becomes a strategic investment, covering crucial repairs for components like motors, pumps and electronic controls,” said Edward Reay, owner of Build Fanatic.

“This comprehensive coverage acts as a safeguard against potential breakdowns that could disrupt your household’s daily routine, providing peace of mind and ensuring the reliable functionality of this essential laundry appliance,” Reay continued.

Dryers

Like washing machines, a new dryer can easily cost you a couple thousand dollars. Replacing key parts or buying a new machine can quickly become expensive, as well.

“You’ve never been confronted with a pile of laundry, a broken washer and nothing to wear if you believe that purchasing a warranty for your washer or dryer is a tad extravagant,” said Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger. “Getting an extended warranty is usually a smart choice, regardless of whether you’re purchasing a simple washer or dryer or a more sophisticated one with all the bells and whistles.”

Consider getting a warranty for your dryer — and washer — that lasts at least two to five years.

Dishwashers

Most households have a dishwasher. But like other major home appliances, dishwashers are also susceptible to breaking down at the least convenient time.

“A warranty emerges as a protective shield, offering coverage for critical parts like pumps, motors and electronic controls,” said Reay. “This not only shields you from unexpected repair costs but also guarantees the efficient functioning of your dishwasher.”

When you have an extended warranty, you can use your dishwasher knowing that you’re covered — financially — if something happens.

Refrigerators

While you might not need a warranty if your refrigerator only costs a few hundred dollars or so, you should definitely consider getting one if you’re purchasing a large-capacity refrigerator. These appliances often come with advanced features and capabilities, which can rack up the base price.

“A tailored warranty for these appliances provides a comprehensive shield against potential issues related to their intricate cooling systems, ice makers and electronic controls,” said Farah Kim, head of marketing at WinPure.

HVAC Systems

The HVAC system — that is, your heating, ventilation and air conditioning system — is a vital part of any home. But what happens when it stops running as intended? If you don’t have a warranty, you could be faced with some expensive repairs or replacement parts.

“A warranty is your safeguard against the chill of unexpected costs and the risk of being left in the cold (or heat),” said Eugene Klimaszewski, the president of Mammoth Security.

Air Conditioners

Similarly, you should probably get a warranty if you’re purchasing a new air conditioner for your home, as this can save you some financial headaches in the long run.

“Investing in a warranty for your air conditioner is a prudent decision, given its intricate components and heavy usage, especially during peak seasons,” said Reay. “Coverage extending to compressors, coils and electronic controls [is also] essential.”

Ovens and Ranges

If you’re in the market for a new kitchen range or oven, you should probably add on a warranty to protect your purchase. Just like other major household appliances, these are an upfront investment that can last for years with proper care. But even if you treat them right, they could still experience defects or other issues that require repairs.

“Kitchen ranges and ovens, enduring high temperatures and constant use, are prone to wear,” said Reay. “With a warranty in place, you can confidently explore culinary endeavors, knowing that your ovens and ranges are backed by comprehensive protection.”

Consider getting a warranty that covers things like the controls, heating elements and various electronic components of your appliances.

Smart Home Devices

Many homes today are equipped with smart technology or devices. This includes smart home appliances, like refrigerators and thermostats. But while these things can make your home more secure and comfortable, they’re also prone to wear and tear.

“Warranties designed for these devices extend beyond conventional coverage, encompassing electronic components and addressing connectivity issues,” said Kim. When you get a comprehensive warranty, you can protect your investment and your devices.

Expensive Coffee Machines

While a simple coffee maker is a small appliance that probably doesn’t require a warranty, certain built-in systems can easily run you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Because of this, getting a warranty is a prudent financial decision that could save you money down the line.

“For enthusiasts investing in high-end coffee makers, the intricate brewing mechanisms within these machines elevate the coffee experience,” said Kim. But these machines have various key components, like pumps and heating elements, that can break down. If not covered by a warranty, you’ll have to pay for any replacement parts yourself.

Televisions

If you’re not protecting your expensive televisions with a warranty, you could be looking at hundreds of dollars in repairs or replacement parts when something goes wrong.

“Considering the large range of programming packages, expensive displays and other components, getting a guarantee should be a no-brainer, since it might protect you against future harm,” said Tom.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Home Appliances You Should Never Buy Without a Warranty