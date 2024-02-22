Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homeowners know that beyond paying for mortgage and property taxes, home maintenance can be the most expensive part of home ownership. However, frugal people quickly learn how to do DIY projects to save on costs.

Much of the expense associated with upgrading or fixing things around your house is in the labor you pay a contractor or handyperson to do. Yet, as experts explain, you can save a ton of money by doing many things yourself.

Here are 10 home improvement projects frugal people always DIY.

Interior Painting

Frugal people know the power of a paint job, according to Kristin Hintlian, co-owner of Bonsai Builders, a construction company based in Massachusetts.

“With the potential to transform the look of any room for just the cost of paint and supplies, painting is a straightforward way to add value to your home,” Hintlian said. “The savings are substantial when compared to hiring professionals, as labor costs can sometimes exceed the cost of materials.”

Exterior Painting

You can also DIY your exterior paint, though that might sound daunting, according to Amy Tuntasood, a home designer and realtor with Salem Home Designs.

“Go rent a boom lift at a construction equipment company, like United or Durante. The cost is about $2,000 for a week and you can paint your entire house for maybe just 20% of the cost of finding an exterior painting company.”

She explained that she did this for her own home even though she is a self-described “petite lady.”

If you’re not a natural, Hintlian said that painting is a skill that can be honed through tutorials available on platforms like YouTube or via free workshops offered by local home improvement stores.

Landscaping

Another area where savvy DIYers can save significantly is in basic landscaping and garden work, Hintlian said.

“Instead of outsourcing these tasks, investing time in learning about native plants, efficient planting techniques, and sustainable garden management can not only beautify your property but also increase its value.”

She explained that the savings here are two-fold: reduced labor costs and the potential for reduced water usage with the right plant selections.

Tile Work

If you like the clean and lovely look of tile, Tuntasood recommended, “Do it yourself and opt for mosaic or subway tiles-those hide imperfections really well.”

She said you can invest in a manual tile cutter for around $60 and you’ll end up saving hundreds.

Self Adhesive Carpet Tile

Another flooring solution that doesn’t require investing in any labor beyond your own, is carpet tile, Tuntasood said.

“[The] quickest and most inexpensive flooring solution. Also, no skills needed — just scissors/cutters. We did an entire attic playroom with light gray carpet tiles and it came out amazing.”

Gutter Maintenance and Replacement

Understanding the basics of gutter installation can save homeowners a significant sum, according to Audie Brower, founder of JASB Roofing & Exterior Remodeling.

The cost savings stem mainly from labor expenses, which can be quite high, especially for multistory homes, she explained.

“With basic tools, safety equipment, and online tutorials — many found on YouTube or specific manufacturer websites — motivated individuals can learn proper techniques for ensuring their home’s gutter system functions optimally, protecting the home from water damage.”

Minor Siding Repairs

Another cost-effective DIY project involves minor siding repairs, Brower said.

“Although complete siding replacement generally requires professional expertise due to the complexity and scale, small repairs such as fixing loose panels or replacing damaged sections can be managed by homeowners.”

This not only prevents minor issues from escalating but also maintains the aesthetic appeal of the property, she said.

Deck Maintenance

Routine tasks like cleaning, sanding and resealing a wooden deck prevent long-term wear and tear and are all easy to DIY, extending the life of your outdoor living space, Brower said.

“The costs involved are primarily for materials, as professional refinishing services can be costly. With a plethora of online tutorials and home improvement forums, homeowners can learn the best practices for deck maintenance, ensuring a well-preserved and attractive deck without the hefty price tag of hiring professionals.”

Updating Attic Insulation

According to Arie Van Tuijl, a licensed home inspector and founder of HomeInspectorSecrets.com, it’s common for homeowners to have improperly insulated attics, which can lead to higher costs for heating or cooling homes.

“There are attic stair insulation covers or ‘tents’ that can be installed by homeowners within a few hours. These covers are typically installed by stapling the seams of the attic stair cover to the inner frame of the attic opening. When homeowners need to get into their attic, they pull down the stairs, unzip the cover, and just push it out of the way,” Van Tuijl said.

Hardware Updates

Some of the most dramatic effects in home improvement can be the simplest and least expensive to do yourself, according to Jon Christensen, CEO of Bidmii.

“Replacing door handles, cabinet knobs, and light fixtures are straightforward tasks that significantly update a room’s look.”

The Cost Savings

Christensen said DIY homeowners often save 50% or more on labor expenses, which is a big reason why the projects most often associated with frugal DIY are the ones that are heavily labor focused.

However, Jay Sanders, a licensed contractor and the owner of Castle Dream Construction, suggested that DIY projects can save homeowners even more — up to 83% compared to hiring a professional. He said the average home improvement project costs around $2,502 DIY versus $6,352 professionally, according to a survey from the American Housing Survey.

“Specific savings vary by project, with some like landscaping offering nearly 75% savings, while others like window replacement or insulation can also offer substantial cost reductions,” Sanders said.

The key to maximizing savings while ensuring quality lies in thorough planning, acquiring the right tools, and educating oneself on the task at hand, Christensen concluded.

