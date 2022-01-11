10 popular trends that will be everywhere in 2022

New year, new you, new products. Now that 2022 has arrived, you might want to start fresh with a few new purchases or spend some of that gift card money from the holidays. To help you prepare for the year ahead and stay on top of the latest trends, our experts at Reviewed have rounded up 10 of the hottest things that will be everywhere in 2022.

Based on our experts' knowledge of what people are buying as well as both Google trending searches and sales data, these are the trends that will be on the up this year. Some of the top picks? The ever popular Apple AirPods Pro, the must-have lululemon activewear, and the best air purifiers for your home.

1. Activewear

Athleta, lululemon and Gymshark are great places to shop for activewear in 2022.

Whether you're hitting the gym, working from home or just lounging around the house, activewear—specifically matching sets—will remain a popular uniform going into the new year. There are plenty of chic pullovers and comfy leggings and joggers to choose from but some of the trendiest and most-loved by our editors include the cult-favorite lululemon Align leggings, the sets from Gymshark that are all over Instagram and almost anything from Athleta (including the fashionable and functional exercise skort!).

2. Apple AirPods

There's a reason everyone is wearing AirPods.

If you're still wearing earphones with cumbersome wires that never fail to get tangled and knotted, let 2022 be the year you upgrade to wireless earbuds—and more specifically, Apple AirPods Pro. The iconic buds are still all the rage and continue to be one of the most popular products among our readers. The Apple AirPods Pro (which our experts dub the best earbuds Apple has ever made) sell out time and time again on Amazon. There are rumors that a 2022 version is coming, potentially even with fitness tracking capabilities.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $189.99

3. Smart speakers

With an Amazon smart speaker, Alexa will help you navigate 2022 like a champ.

If the sold-out stock of Amazon Echos and Dots this holiday season was any indication, smart speakers will remain a hot commodity as we go into the new year. With so many features and skills, from giving you the weather and traffic updates every morning to reading you recipes as you cook, they make life way easier. The fourth-generation Echo—which is our favorite Amazon smart speaker at Reviewed—is finally available again on Amazon but won't deliver until March. You might want to scoop one up while you can.

Get the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) from Amazon for $74.99

4. Smart workout mirrors

Elevate your home workout with the Mirror.

Maybe your gym is closed again with the spike in COVID cases or maybe you simply prefer the convenience of working out at home. Whatever the reason, 2022 is bound to be the year of home workouts yet again. But now that many of us have already bought dumbbells and exercise bikes, we've moved onto a new fitness trend: smart workout mirrors. Our experts have tried the crazy popular Mirror and Tonal, and are big fans of both. They're mirrors that double as video displays, so you can easily follow along to any number of workouts, from Pilates to kickboxing.

5. Meal kit delivery services

Home Chef is the best meal kit we've tested at Reviewed.

If 2022 had a word, it would be "convenient." We're all about finding ways to do more with less effort—including in the kitchen. If one of your resolutions is to eat healthier or stop spending so much money on takeout, but you don't like grocery shopping and cooking, consider a meal kit delivery service. They're all the rage right now, and for good reason. Of all the ones we've tested, we like Home Chef the best thanks to its high-quality ingredients, easy-to-follow recipes and delicious dishes.

Shop Home Chef starting at $6.99/serving

6. Multi-use cookware

The Always Pan once had a 30,000-person waitlist.

Why clutter up your kitchen counter with 500 different appliances and tools when you can buy one thing that does it all? Multi-use cookware is a big trend for 2022, especially as more and more people are cooking at home these days. Some of the most popular picks include the trendy Always Pan (which is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware and which our kitchen and cooking writer tested and loved) and one of our favorite pressure cookers, the Instant Pot Duo, which can do everything from pressure cook to steam to slow cook.

7. Robot vacuums

Zero-effort vacuuming? Yes please.

The more time you spend at home, the more dirt you start to notice. Enter the robot vacuum. A must-buy for any homeowner (or apartment dweller), people love that these tiny robots will do your chores for you so you can spend your time doing more important things—like working out, playing board games or meal prepping. Of all the ones we've tested, we like the iRobot Roomba j7+ the best overall because it picks up the most dirt and can even empty itself. However, with less smart features, a more affordable yet solid choice would be the Eufy Robovac 11S.

8. Massage guns

Keep aches and pains at bay.

Meet the piece of fitness equipment that people can't stop talking about lately: the massage gun. We tested the splurge-worthy Theragun that everyone's obsessed with and found it to be very effective at relieving knots and tension and provided just the right amount of pressure. If you don't want to spend that much, however, you can find some on Amazon for less than $100, like the Flyby gun which has nearly 17,000 rave reviews.

9. Air purifiers

We're big fans of the Winix 5500-2 air purifier right now.

The past year has marked the rise of the air purifier—and that trend will likely continue and even grow throughout the months ahead. Not only do air purifiers make your home more comfortable (a must when you're spending all of your time there), but some experts say they can also help prevent the spread of COVID-19. After testing some of the top air purifiers, our experts recommend the Winix 5500-2 as the best overall. It's easy to use and clean and the HEPA filter effectively cleans particles from the air in your home.

Get the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier from Amazon for $123.02

10. Gaming consoles

The Nintendo Switch has been selling out constantly over the last year.

Anyone who's tried to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 or new Xbox knows that they've both been almost impossible to find. While you're waiting for them to be restocked in 2022—or waiting until you can afford the high price tag—you can snag the equally hot (and much more affordable) Nintendo Switch Lite at select retailers for all of your gaming needs.

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite from Amazon for $199

