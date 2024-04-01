10 Industries Across the US With the Most Open Job Opportunities and How Much They Pay

AzmanL / iStock.com

As the economy continues to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, job openings are on the rise. Ten different industries in particular have the highest numbers of available jobs right now.

Here are the top industries across the U.S. with the most job opportunities, some of which pay up to $150,000 annually. Max Bramwell, founder of FounderPass, analyzed data from Statista and explained more to Forbes.

1. Education and Health Services (1,986,000 openings)

Current job openings: 1,986,000

The education and health sector encompasses a wide range of job opportunities. These can include jobs like teachers, healthcare administrators, medical assistants, therapists and nurses. Average salaries can range from $30,000 to $100,000 or more per year depending on the level of experience and the specific role.

2. Professional Business Services

Current job openings: 1,633,000

Professional business services is a wide sector covering a broad spectrum of professions including accounting and marketing, legal services and consulting. These can include jobs like marketing specialists, consultants, accountants, lawyers and project managers. Average salaries can range from $50,000 to $150,000 per year.

3. Leisure and Hospitality (1,100,000 openings)

Current job openings: 1,100,000

With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, job opportunities in the leisure and hospitality sectors have soared recently. These can include jobs like hotel staff, tour guides, event planners, restaurant workers and customer service representatives. Average salaries can range from minimum wage to over $50,000 per year, depending on the level of experience and the specific role.

4. Trade, Transportation and Utilities

Current job openings: 1,051,000

The trade, transportation and utilities sector encompasses various industries, including transportation and energy, logistics and retail. These can include jobs like truck drivers, warehouse workers, retail sales associates and electricians and utility technicians. Average salaries can range from minimum wage to over $70,000 per year.

5. Government (900,000 openings)

Current job openings: 900,000

Government agencies at the local, state and federal levels currently offer a range of job opportunities across various sectors, including law enforcement, administration, public services and healthcare. These can include jobs such as police officers, administrative assistants, firefighters, civil servants and social workers. Average salaries can range from $30,000 to $100,000 or more per year, depending on the level of experience and the specific role.

Rounding Out the Top 10

In addition to the top five industries above, here are the remaining industries in the top 10 with the most job openings across the U.S., according to the same data from Statista:

Manufacturing: 622,000 job openings Financial Activities: 539,000 job openings Construction: 413,000 job openings Other Services: 380,000 job openings Information: 211,000 job openings

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Industries Across the US With the Most Open Job Opportunities and How Much They Pay