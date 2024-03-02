10 Inherited Items That Might Be Worth a Fortune

Jazmin Quaynor / Unsplash

When sorting through the belongings before a move or after a loved one has passed away, you might find some items are surprisingly valuable. Your effects may include hidden treasures or vintage items worth far more than you realize.

Let’s explore 10 overlooked heirlooms that could bring in big bucks at auction or with the right collector.

Vintage Kitchenware

Old Pyrex mixing bowls, Fire-King casserole dishes, Revere Ware pots and Texas Ware utensils are hot sellers. Originally modestly priced, these durable, American-made kitchen staples now command top dollar on the resale market.

Midcentury Furniture

The clean, elegant lines of midcentury modern style are back in vogue. Even modest creations by brands like Heywood-Wakefield can fetch hundreds of dollars. Iconic designers may sell for much more.

Classic Hand Tools

Well-crafted vintage tools by brands like Craftsman, Skil and Stanley are superior to many flimsier modern versions. Discerning DIY-ers pay premium prices for sturdy, long-lasting old-school implements.

Rotary Phones

Bakelite and colorful princess phones from the 1960s and 70s appeal to collectors. Unusual hues like pink and turquoise can command especially high prices. Even common black models can sell for decent cash.

Antique Silverware

Inherited stainless steel silverware may look humble, but mid-20th-century sets are sturdier than today’s options. Selling them is an easy way to earn extra money.

Vintage Artwork

You never know when an amateur painting or drawing might be valuable. Consult an appraiser before assuming a crude-looking artwork is worthless. Genres like folk and outsider art are in demand.

Rare Action Figures

Your Star Wars figures won’t all be worth a fortune, but toys still in original packaging sell well. Even opened examples from the 1970s and 80s may bring decent bucks from nostalgic collectors.

Vintage Holiday Décor

Secondhand Christmas ornaments, especially antique German glass and retro ceramic trees, are hot sellers year-round. Don’t stash away your festive heirlooms.

Classic Cameras

Quirky vintage cameras appeal to photography buffs. Unique editions and models with brass detailing are especially desirable. Even common midcentury cameras can sell for decent sums.

Original Comic Books

Comics from the 1930s through 1970s often carry significant value, especially editions priced under 25 cents. Spiderman, X-Men, and vintage Disney books are highly coveted. Consult an expert before tossing any old comics.

Sorting through generational clutter can be overwhelming. But take your time, because one person’s trash can be another’s treasure. Those dusty boxes in the attic might just contain some hidden gems worth far more than you ever imagined.

