10 iPhone and Android games you should be playing right now

With an astonishing 6 billion mobile devices expected to be circulating worldwide by 2020, there’s an exceedingly good chance you have a smart something or other a few yards away right now. That also means you have access to the largest – and fastest-growing – segment of the gaming market.

But with hordes of mobile games arriving with little fanfare on a weekly basis, trying to figure out what, exactly, you should be playing on your iPhone or Android device is a daunting task. Still mindlessly crushing candy? Tired of catching ‘em all? Then put your thumbs to good use and try something new – like these 10 awesome, brand new titles:

“Pocket Run Pool” (iOS | Free, $3.99 to unlock full game)

Another pool game? Yes. But this one is actually good. More

The latest from iPhone game developer extraordinaire Zach Gage (“Spelltower,” “Typeshift”) is easy to pick up and impossible to put down. “Pocket Run Pool” turns billiards into a soothing, addictive, score-chasing strategy game. While you get plenty of mileage for free, plunking down a few bucks to unlock every awesome mode and get rid of those pesky ads is a no-brainer. What’s pool without a little money on the table?

“Dragon Ball Legends” (iOS, Android | Free)

‘Dragonball Legends’ will satisfy any fan of the series. More

Spike your hair and get ready to go super saiyan – Dragon Ball has arrived on mobile devices. And it’s actually pretty cool. Using cards, players duke it out in epic airborne battles ripped right out of the popular manga and anime. With loads of modes and crisp cartoon visuals, it’s a big, crazy game for fans of the franchise, though its obtuse menus were clearly designed by Vegeta.

“Jurassic World Alive” (iOS, Android | Free)

This game is basically ‘Jurassic World’ meets ‘Pokémon Go.’ More



Pokemon GO-osaurus? Indeed, this Jurassic World-themed augmented reality game plays a lot like the critter catching phenomenon, but instead of hoofing it around town throwing pokeballs at Pikachu, you’re collecting dino DNA from Velociraptors. “Jurassic World Alive” looks great and features a wide assortment of fearsome beasts, but expect the same pitfalls as “Pokemon Go” – namely, wandering into traffic and draining your phone’s battery faster than you can say “Hold on to your butts.”

“Tiny Bubbles” (iOS | $4.99)

‘Tiny Bubbles’ is a relaxing physics-based puzzle game. More

Story Continues