10 iPhone and Android games you should be playing right now

A new month, brings a new crop of hot games to the iPhone and Android devices. Say goodbye to your free time.

With an astonishing 6 billion mobile devices expected to be circulating worldwide by 2020, there’s an exceedingly good chance you have a smart something or other a few yards away right now. That also means you have access to the largest – and fastest-growing – segment of the gaming market.

But with hordes of mobile games arriving with little fanfare on a weekly basis, trying to figure out what, exactly, you should be playing on your iPhone or Android device is a daunting task. Still mindlessly crushing candy? Tired of catching ‘em all? Then put your thumbs to good use and try something new – like these 10 awesome, brand new titles:

“Teen Titans GO! Figure”

(iOS, Android | $3.99)

The Teen Titans are here to … save their toy line from being canned. More

The pint-sized crime-fighters are out to save the world again – or at least save their toy line from being discontinued. That means scouring the world for over 100 collectable titans, building potent squads and engaging in the same turn-based battles as the hit original. A laugh-out-loud D.C. Comics jokefest from start to finish, “GO! Figure’s” slick visuals and slyly strategic gameplay will entertain kids and grown-up geeks alike. If you fancy yourself a fan of superheroes, it deserves a prime spot in your collection.

“Holedown”

(iOS, Android | $3.99 )

‘Holedown’ is a like ‘Brickout’ but with digging. So awesome. More

Bust bricks in this irresistible “Breakout”-style game. Your task: burrow to the tasty center of various planets by flinging balls at numbered blocks. Hit a block enough times and it vanishes. Sounds simple, but a clever upgrade system keeps you evolving and polished delivery makes smashing bricks enormously satisfying. Can you dig it?

“Asphalt 9: Legends”

(iOS, Android | Free)

‘Asphalt 9’ brings improved looks and controls to the long-running series. More

The latest version of Gameloft’s long-running mobile racer got more than a fresh coat of paint – it got racing stripes, a new chassis, dope tires, Corinthian leather, lasers and probably an ejector seat. Suffice to say, this is the best-looking mobile racer ever made. And it’s got a ton of tweaks under the hood, too, most notably in a new control scheme that automates the steering to let you focus on drifting, turbo, and which insane jump to try next. Best of all? It’s totally free, generously steering away from paywalls and granting players tons of play time before asking for cash.

“The Walking Dead: Our World”

(iOS, Android | Free)

In ‘The Walking Dead: Our World’ you’ll be able to hunt down walkers in your own neighborhood via augmented reality technology. More