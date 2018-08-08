10 iPhone and Android games you should be playing right now

With an astonishing 6 billion mobile devices expected to be circulating worldwide by 2020, there’s an exceedingly good chance you have a smart something or other a few yards away right now. That also means you have access to the largest – and fastest-growing – segment of the gaming market.
But with hordes of mobile games arriving with little fanfare on a weekly basis, trying to figure out what, exactly, you should be playing on your iPhone or Android device is a daunting task. Still mindlessly crushing candy? Tired of catching ‘em all? Then put your thumbs to good use and try something new – like these 10 awesome, brand new titles:
“Teen Titans GO! Figure”
The pint-sized crime-fighters are out to save the world again – or at least save their toy line from being discontinued. That means scouring the world for over 100 collectable titans, building potent squads and engaging in the same turn-based battles as the hit original. A laugh-out-loud D.C. Comics jokefest from start to finish, “GO! Figure’s” slick visuals and slyly strategic gameplay will entertain kids and grown-up geeks alike. If you fancy yourself a fan of superheroes, it deserves a prime spot in your collection.
“Holedown”
Bust bricks in this irresistible “Breakout”-style game. Your task: burrow to the tasty center of various planets by flinging balls at numbered blocks. Hit a block enough times and it vanishes. Sounds simple, but a clever upgrade system keeps you evolving and polished delivery makes smashing bricks enormously satisfying. Can you dig it?
“Asphalt 9: Legends”
The latest version of Gameloft’s long-running mobile racer got more than a fresh coat of paint – it got racing stripes, a new chassis, dope tires, Corinthian leather, lasers and probably an ejector seat. Suffice to say, this is the best-looking mobile racer ever made. And it’s got a ton of tweaks under the hood, too, most notably in a new control scheme that automates the steering to let you focus on drifting, turbo, and which insane jump to try next. Best of all? It’s totally free, generously steering away from paywalls and granting players tons of play time before asking for cash.
“The Walking Dead: Our World”
You can’t keep a good zombie down, though you’ll certainly try in this clever AR game based on the hit AMC show. Wander around town battling roving gangs of undead shamblers, rescuing survivors and gathering resources to level up weapons, items and heroic companions culled from the Walking Dead. “Our World” goes a step beyond the likes of “Pokemon Go” and “Jurassic World Alive” by including multiplayer features that let you build safe houses and connect with nearby players to net bigger, bolder rewards. The family that fights together, survives together.
“GALAK-Z: Variant Mobile”
Already a hit on consoles, this challenging space shooter makes a smooth move to mobile. Players guide two different ships – one’s a giant robot, naturally – through twisting levels littered with brutal enemies and aggressive alien lifeforms. “GALAK-Z’s” colorful graphics and amusing script keep things light, though the RPG depth is certainly here in the form of resources to manage and upgrades to acquire. Provided you’ve got the spacefaring skills to handle its fine-tuned action, “GALAK-Z” is an interstellar journey worth taking.
“Super Starfish”
Rebuild an intergalactic aquarium by gliding through the stars, avoiding debris, and gobbling up goodies in this oceanic outer-space arcade game. “Super Starfish’s” simplistic gameplay – just move left and right to dodge meteors, black holes and other cosmic complications – is bolstered by its charming, lava lamp visuals, soothing soundtrack and delightful rewards.
“Shin Megami Tensei Liberation DX2”
Surprised to see a free, mobile phone spin-off of the vaunted “Shin Megami Tensei” role-playing series? You should be. “Liberation DX2” is a first for the franchise and a great introduction to what makes it such a beloved JRPG. Taking a cue from Pokemon, “Liberation DX2” has you collecting and fighting demons while chatting up a ridiculous cast of characters. It’s weird, it’s dark and it’s actually playable in small chunks, unlike the massive time-sinks of the mainline “Shin Megami Tensei” games.
“Motorsport Manager Mobile 3”
You don’t need a degree in density altitude to understand the concepts behind this robust racing sim. Work your team up from Tier 4 to champion by managing sponsors, upgrading parts, bringing in funding and, of course, tackling tracks around the world. Though initially intimidating, “Motorsport Manager Mobile 3’s” slick interface and helpful tutorials will get even unlicensed drivers up to speed.
“Dere Evil Exe”
Like your games hard? Super hard? Tear out your hair because you died 15 times in a row hard? How about weird? Into games that are offbeat and creepy and unsettling? Ok, you passed. “Dere Evil Exe” is all of those things, wrapped up in a throwback 2D platformer simulating a developer’s insane, corrupted code. At times it makes sense – jump over the gaps! – but right when you get comfy, “Dere Evil Exe” flips the script in some deliciously evil way. Brilliant, fourth-wall-breaking storytelling will teach you the game’s odd rules, such as “don’t collect the coins,” which you will undoubtedly do anyway. And then die. Because “Dere Evil Exe” is like that.
“Pocket City”
City planners, rejoice! The wonderfully streamlined “Pocket City” does a great job scratching that old “SimCity” itch, letting players evolve a one-horse town into a roaring metropolis. Intuitive menus and controls makes setting up infrastructure, zoning and roadways a breeze, while a quest system ensures you always have something to do. Just promise you won’t build any more Starbucks. Seriously. We’ve got enough.
