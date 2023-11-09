10 Japanese Cars That Are Actually Built in the US

©Toyota

The first Japanese car to be sold in the United States was the 1958 Toyopet Crown, a Toyota model that was popular in its home country but not well received in America. As Toyota magazine reported, Toyota’s U.S. sales administrator at the time, James McGraw, complained that the Crown “is underpowered, overpriced and it won’t sell.”

Another problem: The Crown couldn’t be taken to drive-in restaurants — a popular U.S. destination in the 1950s — because when you hung the tray on the steering wheel it “pushed the bezel and activated the horn.” Not exactly a first-rate dining experience.

Although the Crown wasn’t a hit with Americans, Japanese cars have since become among the biggest sellers in the United States. Toyota alone sold 2.02 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, according to Good Car Bad Car. That was second only to General Motors, which sold 2.27 million cars. Honda, Nissan and Subaru ranked 6th, 7th and 8th, respectively, in U.S. car sales with a combined 2.27 million vehicles.

Although Americans are now big fans of Japanese cars, many might not know that many of those cars are actually manufactured in the U.S. In 2022, Japanese automakers manufactured about 2.82 million vehicles at production facilities in the United States, according to data from Statista.

Here’s a look at 10 Japanese cars that are built in the U.S. as cited by the Hot Cars website.

Acura NSX

Manufactured in: Marysville, Ohio

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 2016

Honda Accord

Manufactured in: Marysville, Ohio

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 1982

Honda CR-V

Manufactured in: East Liberty, Ohio and Greensburg, Indiana

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 1997

Acura RDX

Manufactured in: East Liberty, Ohio

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 2006

Toyota Camry

Manufactured in: Georgetown, Kentucky

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 1988

Toyota Sequoia

Manufactured in: Princeton, Indiana

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 2001

Toyota Tacoma

Manufactured in: San Antonio, Texas

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 1995

Nissan Pathfinder

Manufactured in: Smyrna, Tennessee

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 1985

Nissan Titan

Manufactured in: Canton, Mississippi

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 2004

Subaru Impreza

Manufactured in: Lafayette, Indiana

Year assembly started in the U.S.: 2002

