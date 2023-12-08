About 10% of Kiva microlending loans in the U.S. are in Wisconsin. Why?

Esperanza Winters is the owner of Wellspace MKE, a shared-use wellness space targeted at therapists and wellness professionals. She is opening a second location and is using the KIVA app to receive loans.

This summer, Esperanza Winters found a gem in Sherman Park: a 2,800-square-foot building for a second location of Wellspace MKE, the co-working space for wellness practitioners she founded in 2021.

She needed funds to ensure the space is cozy and practical for acupuncturists, estheticians and psychotherapists like herself to rent space and see clients. A few weeks after creating an online crowdfunding profile, she had a $9,000 loan to pay back without interest over 36 months in $250 installments.

Winters used Kiva, an international microlending platform that makes direct loans in the U.S. available through PayPal without interest or fees. Since 2011, the nonprofit has executed 139,000 loans for $202 million in the U.S. alone. About 10% of U.S. Kiva loans take place in Wisconsin, making it one of Kiva's top U.S. markets, along with California, New York, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico, according to the nonprofit.

Approval for a Kiva loan does not center on credit scores or history; instead, the platform is designed to hold borrowers accountable to their social network. Use of the platform in Wisconsin has expanded over the past decade as an economic development tool through long-term investments by nonprofits and state funds.

As a statewide Kiva "hub," the startup business-focused Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. has assisted with 633 Kiva loans statewide since 2014, totaling $4.31 million. The publicly funded Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has allocated $495,000 to Kiva projects since 2017.

Kiva has not gone without criticism since its 2005 founding, notably about its financial transparency, staff salaries and marketing. The nonprofit's website suggests with as little as $5, lenders can “make a loan, change a life,” with a focus on vulnerable communities and people living in poverty worldwide.

Unlike in the U.S., international Kiva loans do come with interest. The "overall average portfolio yield" for Kiva's third-party lending partners is just under 35%, according to its website, but the average "return on assets" is -0.68%. Those figures are related to the cost of executing small loans, according to Kiva's website.

Members of the nonprofit's leadership have defended themselves against criticism throughout the years, like when co-founders Matt Flannery and Premal Shah argued that critics had misinterpreted the nonprofit's financials. The Kiva website also includes several explainer web pages related to its finances.

Currently, there are 40 Kiva fundraisers across the U.S. Five are in Wisconsin: Amber, requesting $5,500 for kitchen equiptment to grow her small family business; Melanie, requesting $8,000 for a face painting and balloon twisting company in Kenosha; Jenny, requesting $10,000 to grow her Bolivian-inspired food delivery and catering service in Verona; Oliver, requesting $11,000 for a downpayment for the Big Gay Pride Market 2024 in Baraboo; and Colleen, requesting $8,000 to grow her family auto shop in Lake Tomahawk.

How does Kiva work in the U.S.?

Winters has been working with the nonprofit WWBIC and its Black Business Boost program to grow Wellspace MKE. It was through one of the nonprofit's business coaches that she heard about Kiva. Now having recieved the $9,000 loan, she is using the money to pay for renovations like new door access systems, gender neutral bathrooms and other upgrades.

For borrowers like Winters, there’s no specific credit score that acts as a “line in the sand” to prevent their Kiva loan from getting approved, said Lisa Sullivan, who oversees Kiva for WWBIC. The loan approval process is intended to be holistic, also taking into account factors like the borrower’s debt-to-income ratio.

Instead, the borrower is accountable to the people around them. After the loan application is approved, Kiva requires borrowers to crowdfund a portion of the goal loan from people they know during a 15-day private fundraising campaign.

It took Winters about three days to recruit 10 people to lend her $25 each, the total private loans she needed based on her $9,000 overall goal. Clearing that private fundraising hurdle is essential; without it, the loan process terminates.

Next, borrowers have 35 days to spread the message about their business and solicit loans from members of the public via the Kiva platform. The process terminates if they don't meet the goal public funding amount.

Winters met the deadline in about two weeks with loans from 205 people. One month later, she began paying the money back to Kiva.

People who lend money on Kiva receive repayments "pro rata," meaning in proportion to the payments being made over time by the borrower. According to Kiva's legal agreement, lenders will receive their money in chunks over time or as one lump sum, depending on the loan.

Esperanza Winters founded Wellspace MKE, a rentable co-working space for wellness practitioners in Milwaukee in 2021. She used the microlending platform Kiva to crowdfund $9,000 to upgrade a second location for the business, which is set to open in early 2024. To crowdfund the money, she made this online Kiva page to explain her business goals and solicit microloans from the public.

A loan defaults when the borrower has not made a payment in 180 days or six months. WWBIC has acted as a trustee for 440 loans, 387 of which have received funding. Of those, 61 or 16% have defaulted.

If a borrower defaults, lenders and Kiva take the unpaid balance as a loss. Defaulted loans can still be paid in full, and borrowers receive a positive "paid in full status," but Kiva stops requesting payments.

Winters intends to open the second Wellspace MKE location in early 2024. The idea to create a rentable workspace for wellness practitioners began with her own experience driving around Milwaukee, looking for a place to host her psychotherapy practice.

“(Now) I can offer the same type of help that got me started,” she said.

Why is Kiva so big in Wisconsin?

Discussions about expanding Kiva in Wisconsin began about a decade ago. A 2014 Milwaukee city economic development plan included specific Kiva-focused goals, and Milwaukee launched as the 11th “Kiva City” in the U.S. in 2015.

Advocates for the platform say it's a helpful tool within a broader economic development toolbox.

Sullivan explained it like this: If getting loans were like climbing a ladder, Kiva would be the bottom, easiest-to-grab rung. Next are loans from community development financial institutions, like WWBIC, followed by banks and small business associations. Many Kiva borrowers would not initially qualify for a WWBIC loan.

Kiva also doesn't require borrowers to report financial information about the loan to credit bureaus, as the loans are managed directly through the Kiva platform.

WWBIC devotes two full-time and two part-time staff members specifically to overseeing the platform in Wisconsin, and pays a fee directly to Kiva to use it. WWBIC's president, Wendy Baumann, is also a member of Kiva’s U.S. Advisory Board.

WWBIC is one of the organizations that has recieved funds from the WEDC on Kiva-focused projects since 2017. The list includes:

A $50,000 Diverse Business Development grant and a $95,000 Minority Business Development grant to WWBIC.

A $50,000 Diverse Business Development grant to the Latino Chamber of Southeastern Wisconsin.

A $50,000 Diverse Business Development grant to the Latino Chamber of Dane County.

Two $50,000 Minority Business Development grants to the African American Chamber of Commerce.

A $50,000 Minority Business Development grant to First American Capital Corp.

A $50,000 Minority Business Development grant to the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

A $50,000 Minority Business Development grant to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.

Baumann said she’d like to see businesses provide employees with funds to lend. Any future growth in the state won't be for a lack of people wanting to support small businesses, she said.

“It’s not the lack of lenders. It’s the lack of awareness of businesses to take advantage of Kiva,” she said.

