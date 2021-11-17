9 last-minute gifts you can still get on Christmas Day

These are the best last-minute gifts that don't require shipping.

There's waiting until the last minute to buy gifts and then there's really waiting until the last minute. A.k.a it's Christmas morning and you have yet to finish all of your shopping. Yikes.

Fortunately, thanks to the gifting game-changer that is online shopping, there are a few presents you can still get, even if it's 10 a.m. on December 25 and you have 30 minutes before your family arrives. Here are the best gifts you can buy ASAP without ever leaving your home.

1. For the aspiring barista: Angel's Cup

Angel's Cup Black Box is the perfect gift for people who love coffee.

A bag of gourmet java or a cute travel mug makes for a great gift—if you had thought of it before Christmas Day. Instead, buy the coffee addict on your list a subscription to this monthly box. Of all the coffee subscription boxes we've tried, Angel's Cup is our favorite to give as a gift because it delivers high-quality, fresh-roasted coffee beans right to your giftee's door and even helps them identify specific flavor notes.

Give an Angel's Cup subscription starting at $19.49

2. For the Disney fans: Disney+ Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Disney+.

Move over, Netflix—this is the year for Disney+. Adults and kids alike are obsessed with this streaming service, which has everything from animated Walt Disney classics and Pixar films to Star Wars and Marvel movies. And since there isn't a single R-rated movie, parents can rest easy knowing their little ones are watching family-friendly content. All you have to do is buy the subscription online and choose the date that it'll be delivered to your giftee's inbox.

Give a one-year subscription to Disney+ for $79.99

3. For the foodie: Home Chef

Best last-minute gifts: Home Chef.

Meal kit delivery services are all the rage this year—and we definitely understand why. Of all the ones we've tried, Home Chef is by far the best, with the highest-quality, freshest ingredients along with easy-to-follow recipes. Come the new year, your giftee will be whipping up delicious homemade meals without even stepping foot in the grocery store.

Try Home Chef starting at $6.99/meal

4. For the makeup and skincare junkies: Allure Beauty Box

The Allure Beauty Box includes eight full- and sample-sized goodies.

Just because you can't run out to Sephora doesn't mean you can't get the makeup lover in your life all the lipsticks, face masks and mascaras their heart desires. That's just a sampling of what they'll get in the Beauty Box from Allure, which we liked thanks to its unique insights from Allure's editors that accompany each product. Each box, delivered monthly, contains eight full- and sample-sized skincare and makeup products, hand-picked by the editors, and we found that a single full-sized item in a Beauty Box could often cost more than a monthly subscription.

Give an Allure Beauty Box subscription for $23/month

5. For the fashionable friend: Rent the Runway

Best last-minute gifts: Rent the Runway.

Take it from a real-life shopaholic: Rent the Runway is the best thing that's happened to her closet (and her wallet). And since it's too late to buy clothes for your fashion-obsessed friend, a RTR membership is the next best thing. She'll be able to upgrade her wardrobe by renting pieces from designers like Zac Posen and 7 For All Mankind each month.

Get a Rent the Runway Unlimited Membership for $159/month

6. For the lifelong student: MasterClass

Best last-minute gifts: MasterClass.

Looking for a unique last-minute gift? Look no further than MasterClass. With an All-Access Pass subscription (currently buy one get one free!), your giftee can choose from a variety of classes taught by some of their favorite celebrities. Some of the courses include cooking with Gordon Ramsay, basketball with Steph Curry, and photography with Annie Leibowitz.

Get two MasterClass subscriptions for $180

7. For the one who's tough to shop for: Amazon Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Amazon gift card.

Name one person who wouldn't love an Amazon gift card... we'll wait. Exactly. It's perfect for anyone on your list, whether it's your 60-year-old mom who wants the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer or your 15-year-old nephew who has been eyeing up a pair of AirPods. The best part? Your gift card can be delivered instantly via email.

Get an Amazon gift card from Amazon starting at $25

8. For the dynamic duo: Tickets

Best last-minute gifts: Tickets.

Fun fact: A lot of people would rather receive an "experience gift" like concert tickets, a museum membership, or a cooking class instead of more things. And that's good news for last-minute shoppers because you can order most of that online. Even better than buying an experience for your giftee? Buying an experience for them and you to enjoy together!

9. For the wine enthusiasts: Firstleaf

Best last-minute gifts: Firstleaf.

If you're lucky enough to live near a liquor store that's open on Christmas Day, a nice bottle of high-end alcohol is the perfect last-minute gift. But if not, a subscription to Firstleaf is an equally great idea. It's one of our favorite wine subscription services because it offers a lot of variety and will deliver six bottles a month right to your giftee's doorstep.

Give a Firstleaf gift card starting at $25

