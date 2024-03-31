10 Little-Known Perks of a Sam's Club Membership





Sam's Club boasts more than 69 million members, many of whom know precisely what they want to buy before entering the warehouse club. While it's good to have a plan, it's important to update it occasionally.

If you're a Sam's Club member who finds themselves picking up the same items every week, it's possible you're missing out. You may be forgetting to take advantage of some of the Club's lesser-known perks.

If you're not yet a Sam's Club member, you may be surprised by all the benefits and privileges included with membership. Here, we review 10 of them.

1. Scan & Go

Have you ever needed to shop at the end of a busy day but couldn't bear the idea of standing in a long checkout line? Sam's Club has you covered with Scan & Go. By downloading one simple mobile app, you can scan and pay for your purchases as you stroll through the Club. What's more, you can use Scan & Go to pay for purchases at the store cafe, fill up your vehicle at a Sam's Club gas pump, or have an out-of-stock item shipped to your home.

2. Health insurance

There are more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S., and odds are, most of those business owners have thought about where they're going to buy health insurance. In partnership with Simply Insured, Sam's Club offers members access to medical, dental, and vision plans. According to Sam's Club, it has "every small business health insurance plan from every carrier with the lowest rates, guaranteed." It also provides a team of professionals to help you navigate your options and find the best fit for your company.

3. Your dream wedding

If you spent a good portion of your childhood imagining your dream wedding, it's doubtful that Sam's Club was the first place that came to mind as you began planning. However, Sam's Club offers all the essentials you'll need to make your dream wedding a reality while staying within your budget. You will find everything, from wedding and engagement rings to flowers and reception decor.

4. Free hearing checks

All Sam's Club members are eligible for zero-cost hearing tests with state-licensed professionals. In addition to the test, you'll receive a free consultation, free essentials starter kit, free hearing aid cleanings, and a free warranty.

5. Discounted home improvement and maintenance

If springtime puts you in the mood to finish projects around the house, Sam's Club can supply you with a surprising number of goods and services to help your personal finances. Sam's Club members receive discounts on everything from home warranties to energy solutions and remodeling.

6. Free tire repair

Not only is Sam's Club one of the cheapest places around to buy tires, but Sam's Club goes the extra mile to ensure the tires are in good working condition. Once you've purchased your new tires, Sam's Club provides you with road hazard protection, lifetime tire repair, no charge TIP balance and rotation, air pressure and tread depth check, and 50-mile re-torque -- and that's just for your tires.

7. Sam's Cash

One decision potential Sam's Club members are asked to make is whether they want a regular club membership or if they want to upgrade to a Plus membership. Until May 1, 2024, regular club membership is only $25 (50% off the regular price) for the first year, and upgrading to a Plus membership is $70 ($40 off the regular price) for a year. While you can earn Sam's Cash with any membership plan, with Plus, you'll earn more. To earn Sam's Cash, you simply make qualified purchases. Sam's Cash can be redeemed for merchandise, membership renewal, or cashed out at the time of your choosing.

8. Free shipping

No one enjoys paying shipping charges, which makes this Sam's Club benefit all the more sweet. While regular club members have access to some free shipping, Plus members can have most items at SamsClub.com shipped for free.

9. Early shopping

If you're a morning person and enjoy nothing more than accomplishing an entire list of tasks before lunch, you'll love the fact that Plus members have early shopping privileges every day of the week except Sunday. From Monday to Friday, the warehouse is open to you at 8:00 a.m., while regular members must wait until 10:00 a.m. to shop. On Saturdays, you can begin perusing the aisles at 8:00 a.m., one hour earlier than regular members.

10. Curbside pickup

If you're a Plus member and truly dislike strolling up and down the aisles, or if you have a physical condition that makes it difficult, Sam's Club has an easy fix: curbside pickup. You simply shop and pay online with your favorite card, and when your order is ready, you park at a curbside pickup spot and use the app or a text to check-in. There's no need to ever get out of your car. A Sam's Club employee will bring your purchases to you and load them into your vehicle.

Although Sam's Club is one of the most popular retailers in the U.S., that doesn't mean the company rests on its laurels. The warehouse giant continually develops new and better ways to make membership costs feel like a bargain.

