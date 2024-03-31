10 Luxury Beach Hotels Only the Rich Can Afford — And How Much Each Cost To Stay

anyaberkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If there’s one thing that money can indeed buy, it’s the ability to take some extremely luxurious vacations. One vital part of any luxury vacation is the accommodations. After all, when money’s no object, there’s no need to worry about the price tag.

What matters is the experience and the feel of the place. It’s about going to an upper-class resort with all the amenities and creature comforts you desire so that you can enjoy a truly luxe stay while on vacation.

“[People] want the spa experience and packages, high-scale restaurants where they can get fancier bites and drinks and they want to ensure that they get the best customer service whenever possible,” said Brittany Betts, CMO at FloridaPanhandle.com. “[They want] resorts that offer laundry service and elite room service.”

If you’ve ever wondered just where it is that the ultra-rich stay during their luxury vacations, you’re in the right place. Using information from Hotels.com, here are the top 10 exclusive beach hotels only the ultra-rich can afford — pricing is reflective of reservations for two guests.

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi (Langkawi, Malaysia)

Price per night: $13,336

7-night stay cost: $93,352

Although the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi has many more affordable options, one of its most luxurious accommodations is a three-bedroom beach villa. It’s around 41,764 square feet and can accommodate up to eight people.

It overlooks the Andaman Sea and has a private swimming pool and a shaded lounge area. It also boasts three full marble bathrooms along with two rainforest outdoor showers.

When you stay here, you can also call upon a personal attendant as desired.

Amrit Ocean Resort and Residences on Singer Island (Palm Beach, FL, U.S.)

Price per night: $4,835

7-night stay cost: $33,775

The Intracoastal Wellness Residences Room accommodates six guests and includes two bedrooms, one with an Amrit Signature king bed and the other with two queen beds. It also has two full bathrooms, a private terrace and a kitchen.

Located on Singer Island on the beach, the hotel also features a high-end restaurant, bistro and world-class spa.

Château de la Messardière (Plage de Pampelonne, Cote d’Azur, France)

Price per night: $10,040

7-night stay cost: $70,278

If you’re looking for peak luxury in France, the Château de la Messardière is for you. This beautiful 19th-century maison overlooks the Bay of Pampelonne and boasts four bedrooms to accommodate you and your guests.

It also has a beautiful mirror pool, five fine-dining restaurants and the Valmont Spa for those looking to relax and unwind. And if you want something even more exclusive, you can take a Rolls Royce Cullinan to a private beach.

Cinematográfica Mansão Pé na Areia (Búzios, Brazil)

Price per night: $3,625

7-night stay cost: $26,841

For those who want to skip the hotel and enjoy a lovely stay at a private home, there’s the Cinematográfica Mansão Pé na Areia. This property is located on the white sands of Ferradura Beach.

It has 13 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, all of which are reserved for you and your guests. It also includes many amenities, including a bar, a full kitchen and an outdoor pool.

Il San Pietro di Positano (Positano, Italy)

Price per night: $6,935

7-night stay cost: $48,544

At around 1,300 square feet, the Virginia Suite (or Suite Virginia), is another high-end experience that’s hard to beat. It includes a beautiful, panoramic swimming pool and matches the beach atmosphere well.

The hotel itself has several restaurants and a Michelin-starred chef. During your stay, you can also enjoy private wine tasting, direct access to the Beach Club’s private beach, tennis and other luxurious experiences.

Harbor View Hotel (Martha’s Vineyard, MA, U.S.)

Price per night: $2,112

7-night stay cost: $14,782

This magnificent hotel oversees both the Edgartown Lighthouse and the Atlantic Ocean. The Collins Loft, in particular, offers a peek at the beautiful ocean and has a private balcony, a nice kitchenette, a large master bedroom and an elegant bathroom.

The hotel itself boasts beautiful gardens, fine dining and a heated saltwater pool.

Ambergris Cay Private Island (Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia)

Price per night: $8,900

7-night stay cost: $62,300

Looking for a private island stay? Check out the Waypoint Villa.

This villa includes four king-size beds and can accommodate up to eight adults. It sits on a verdant hill and has beach access through a stone path. For those who’d prefer to spend a day in, there’s also an infinity pool facing the beach.

Santorini Secret Suites & Spa (Oia, Santorini)

Price per night: $1,704

7-night stay cost: $11,932

In Santorini, an island in the Aegean Sea, you can stay in the Junior Villa of the Santorini Secret Suites & Spa. It has its own outdoor pool and panoramic views of the caldera and the sea. It also has a private hot tub, a canopy bed and two large bedrooms. Plus, it’s just off the main property, meaning you get a truly secluded experience.

As for the hotel itself, guests can dine at Black Rock Restaurant, relax at the Harmonia Spa or take in the sun at the infinity pool.

The Shore Club Turks and Caicos (Turks and Caicos)

Price per night: $6,360

7-night stay cost: $55,650

With three villas to choose from, The Shore Club is another truly luxe place to stay. Included is a private butler, a private sauna and several add-on services — such as your own chef and live entertainment.

Staying at one of the villas allows you access to many amenities as well, such as the Dune Spa and Lap Pool. The resort also offers an exclusive fine dining experience known as SUI-REN.

North Island Seychelles (Seychelles)

Price per night: $13,077

7-night stay cost: $91,536

This private island resort includes 11 private villas with stunning views. Guests get to experience many island-related activities, such as kayaking and diving. Those who want a truly secluded stay can even rent out the entire place.

Choosing the right accommodation is one thing, but these days, it’s all about exclusivity, bespoke experiences and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities — even for the wealthy traveler.

“It has become the new trend to find lesser-known spots that offer next-level experiences and are not as overcrowded,” said Alonso Marly, travel expert at Skylux Travel. “Today, it’s all about custom-themed and authentic once-in-a-lifetime experiences that go way beyond traditional tourist guidebooks.”

“That includes high-end wellness retreats, individual culinary, art, history or hiking tours guided by the locals, as well as long-haul family or friends’ adventures,” Marly said. “More and more travelers today prefer to pay for fully personalized and interest-specific holiday packages to experience more authentic and unforgettable moments while going abroad to fully immerse in the destination’s culture, people and traditions.”

