10 Luxury Cars the Middle Class Can Afford in 2024

Gina Hagler
3 min read
0

If you’re interested in a flashier ride can’t break the bank, you’ll want to apprise yourself of these luxury cars that are much more affordable than most. These upscale offerings are viable for middle-class Americans who naturally don’t want to drop six figures or more on a car.

Here are 10 luxury cars that middle-class individuals can likely afford in 2024, ranked from most to least expensive by MotorTrend.

10. 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class — $44,350

The 2024 CLA-class is much more affordable than other Mercedes-Benz options, but it still offers sophisticated outer styling paired with an upscale interior that includes circular air vents.

9. 2024 Genesis G70 — $42,750

The 2024 Genesis G70 is a balance of performance and luxury sophistication. Available in rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), the G70 includes smart cruise control, collision assist and a powerful engine, all packaged within a sleek exterior.

8. 2024 Audi A4 — $41,900

The 2024 Audi A4 has AWD and improved fuel efficiency over previous models. It features a sharp exterior and a spacious and comfortable interior.

7. 2024 Lexus IS300 — $41,235

This sports sedan has comfortable seating within a luxe cabin. It’s also fuel-efficient and includes nice features like dual-zone automatic climate control and front power seats.

6. 2024 Tesla Model 3 — $40,630

It’s hard to go wrong with this year’s Model 3, which has satisfying handling and an updated, stylish design. It’s an EV on the more affordable side without skimping on a spacious interior and sleek design.

5. 2024 BMW 230i — $39,795

The 230i doesn’t look as impressive on the outside compared to other cars on this list, but it comes with solid ergonomics and strong performance.

4. 2024 BMW 228i — $39,395

This year’s Gran Coupe from BMW has the four-door benefits of a sedan and a cooler look than the 230i, though it has worse fuel efficiency and less impressive performance and handling.

3. 2024 Cadillac CT4 — $35,990

Cadillac’s sport sedan boasts a large engine despite its compactness and a variety of enticing color choices, including midnight sky and coastal blue metallic. It looks better and offers superior suspension and braking over previous models.

2. 2024 Audi A3 — $36,895

Although the interior and exterior aren’t quite as luxurious, the A3 is cheaper and offers greater fuel efficiency than the A4.

1. 2024 Acura Integra — $32,995

More robust than flashy, the 2024 Acura Integra trades some of the luxurious design of other models for a significant price advantage — along with higher fuel efficiency and cabin space.

    Boeing's safety culture and manufacturing quality, both at the center of a full-blown crisis following a Jan mid-air panel blowout, faced scrutiny on Wednesday in two U.S. Senate hearings. Boeing has been grappling with a safety crisis after the door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight that took off from Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 5. Testimony at the U.S. senate permanent subcommittee on investigations raised questions about missing records surrounding the panel, along with production concerns over two separate Boeing widebody jets.