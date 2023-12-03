10 Luxury Gift Items the Rich Give for Holidays

mapodile / Getty Images

The holiday season — and the season of giving — is upon us. And while many Americans took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, for others for whom money is no issue, extravagant and luxurious gifts are the norm.

While sometimes it’s just the thought that counts, for wealthy individuals, it’s also how high the price tag is.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

If you’re not afraid of sticker shock, here are some of the items some Americans are splurging on, as found in guides such as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Architectural Digest’s holiday gift guides.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Price: $7,495

The iconic chair, deemed “one of the most significant designs of the 20th century,” by Design Within Reach, is stamped with a medallion on the chair’s underside to signify authenticity.

As Elle explains, the Eames Lounge chair and the Eames Ottoman were released by the Herman Miller company in 1956 and are still produced and sold today.

Read More: 8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Large Cypress Balls Candle

Price: $475

According to LOEWE Home Scents, this candle “has a mid-intensity fragrance with an aromatic scent that evokes the evergreen aroma of the towering, coniferous cypress tree. It reveals deep woody notes once lit.”

The candles are handcrafted in Spain.

Rolex Daytona 40mm Model 16520 Black Dial

Price: $28,495

This watch features in Goop’s gift guide and has an ink-black dial housed in a 40-millimeter case, a three-piece Oyster bracelet and automatic self-winding 4030 Zenith movement for reliable time-keeping.

Gucci Après Ski Shearling Sandals

Price: $1,250

These “warm fuzzies” are featured in Goop’s holiday gift guide. And according to the Gucci website, this pair of sandals is “crafted from beige merino wool in a design that recalls house slippers” and “the House’s monogram adds a logo feel.”

Story continues

Loro Piana Cocooning Bottle Holder

Price: $575

Another Goop holiday favorite, this crocheted bottle holder made from organic cotton yarn enables you to BYOB anywhere.

“Featuring a shoulder strap, it is perfect for leisure time and outdoor activities,” according to Loro Piana’s website.

Hermès Kelly Handbag Rose Pop Togo with Palladium Hardware 25

Price: $31,440

The iconic purse is featured in 1stDibs’ holiday gift guide. And as Sotheby’s noted, “the Hermès Kelly bag can be traced back to 1852, but didn’t gain popularity until 1955, when Grace Kelly used it to hide her pregnancy while filming ‘To Catch a Thief.'”

“The Hermès Kelly was officially named after her in 1977,” according to Sotheby’s.

Rimowa Original Cabin 22-Inch Wheeled Carry-On

Price: $1,430

According to Architectural Digest, the brand is “beloved by everyone from Rihanna to Robert Pattinson.”

And according to Rimowa, it “is regarded as one of the most iconic luggage designs of all time.”

It is also robust and lightweight and includes a complimentary leather luggage tag and a sticker.

Salvador Dalí­ ‘Strawberry Heart’ — Original Hand-Signed Lithograph 1970

Price: $5,784.90

This lithograph by the famed surrealist artist is featured in 1stDibs.

Bulgari Serpenti Forever Jewelry Box Bag

Price: $3,079

This item is featured in the legendary Harrod’s holiday gift guide. The box bag exemplifies “high-octane glamour and opulence” and is inspired by the precious vanity chests of ancient Roman mythology, according to Harrod’s.

Good for the Sole Men Cashmere Socks, Set of 3

Price: $255

Recommended by Goop to “knock his socks off” this holiday season. These are “knit from downy-soft cashmere with a touch of nylon for added durability,” according to Goop.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Luxury Gift Items the Rich Give for Holidays