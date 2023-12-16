10 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Sam’s Club

Charles Krupa / AP / Shutterstock.com

Sam’s Club is far more than a place to pick up giant boxes of cereal, snacks for the kids’ lunches and a three-month supply of toilet paper. Scattered throughout the store, you’ll find items from jewelry, electronics, and even bottled water that many of us consider a luxury. And many of those goods are cheaper at Sam’s Club than other retailers.

These 10 luxurious products are a good value at Sam’s Club, and remember this, too. GOBankingRates has listed the regular price, but Sam’s frequently has sales or promotions that can further reduce costs or add value.

Versace Men’s Watch

Price: $648

This Versace men’s watch gives the picture of elegance at a glance, and it’s more than a standard timepiece. The two-tone stainless steel bracelet has a green guilloche dial with gold accents and detailing around the inner dial and three subdials. The wearer of this quartz watch doesn’t need to worry about exposure to water. It’s water-resistant to 50 meters. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $1,295.

LG 77-inch Smart TV

The LG OLED EVO television is the ultimate luxury for your family. When you’re not watching TV, display paintings and photos on the screen to turn them into decorator pieces. It features Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience and Dolby Atmos for wraparound sound. While televisions this size aren’t as uncommon anymore, this one is special. And it’s a great bargain at Sam’s Club because the retailer adds a five-year protection pay – a $140 value – at no charge.

iLive Popup Theater Kit Bundle

Price: $149

Only some houses have the room for a dedicated home theater, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have that luxury. The iLive Popup Theater Kit Bundle includes a mini projector, tripod, 120-inch screen and a portable Bluetooth soundbar with LED lighting to transform your space into a home theater for an afternoon to view the big game or for family movie night. The installation is easy, and the soft projector screen folds back up when it isn’t used. Kits at other retailers can run into the high hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Calvin Klein Obsession for Men

Price: $42.98

The amber woody fragrance is a favorite of many men, and Sam’s Club stocks the eau de toilette 6.7-ounce spray. At Sam’s Club, you pay less than half what you’d spend at Macy’s, where it’s priced at $108.

Diamond Bridal Set

Price: $1,029

Is a wedding in your future? Sam’s Club has a nice selection of rings, including this 14-karat white gold bridal set. The total carat weight is .96, with .718 of the total weight in the primary diamond and the rest divided among the secondary diamonds. Sam’s lists the diamond clarity at I1 and advertises it in-store as being appraised by the International Gemological Institute at $1,700.

KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Price: $379.98

Your kitchen deserves some luxury, too, and you’ll find that with the KitchenAid 5.5-quart mixer, which comes in assorted colors. This mixer is for the serious cook or baker who wants to whip up 11 dozen cookies or mash multiple pounds of potatoes at one time. It also comes with a 3-quart bowl and a mini-whip for lesser kitchen jobs.

Velvet Hangers

Price: $13.98

An item doesn’t need to cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to get the “luxury” label, and the Member’s Mark velvet hangers at Sam’s Club qualify in that category. The hangers have chrome hooks that spin 360 degrees, are ultra soft and have an anti-slip texture and notched shoulders that keep your beautifully pressed clothes from falling off and wrinkling. At this price for a box of 50, the time has come to replace those old plastic tubular – or, gasp! — wire hangers. A 30-pack box at Target costs about $4 more and the hooks don’t even spin on those hangers.

Fiji Water

Price: $21.98

Water isn’t just water. Mix up your hydration routine by grabbing a Fiji Natural Artesian Water case at Sam’s Club. It contains natural electrolytes from tropical rain filtered through volcanic rock and bottled from a natural artesian aquifer in the Fiji Islands. That makes the price of 92 cents a bottle in the case of 24 sound like a bargain. And it is. Target sells a six-pack for $8, or about $1.33 per bottle.

ProForm Carbon T14 Treadmill

Price: $1,299

You won’t do your workouts alone with the ProForm Carbon T14 treadmill and won’t have to fight for the equipment at the gym, either. With a subscription to iFIT, you can take advantage of the 14-inch smart HD touchscreen to follow a variety of personal trainers and access about 16,000 workouts. Treadmill Review Guru gave a solid review and said the Carbon T14 “has many thoughtful features.”

7-Quart Dutch Oven

Price: $49.98

Really good cookware is a luxury; you might never have treated yourself to a Dutch oven. Sam’s Club stocks the Tramontina enameled cast iron variety, allowing the family chef to create delicious soups, stews, meats, bread and cobblers. The cast iron provides heat retention. A similar Tramontina model has a list price of $77 at Amazon.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Luxury Goods That Are Cheaper at Sam’s Club