10 Luxury Wellness Retreats That Only the Rich Can Afford

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness tourism industry is booming and is projected to surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2024. Post-pandemic, they say, is when things really started to heat up. So, perhaps it’s unsurprising to find so many wellness retreats catering to the wealthy. From splashy resorts where you’ll be guided through a psychedelic trip to monistic getaways where yoga and meditation add to your spa experience.

Here are 10 wellness retreats where stress relief will stress your wallet — no wonder the very wealthy live up to 15 years longer than the very poor.

Naviva, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

It might seem crazy that the wealthy are paying thousands of dollars a night to stay in tents–but have you seen the tents? These open-air luxury “tent” villas feature outdoor showers, plunge pools, hammocks and many other niceties. The all-inclusive resort features just 15 tents, located adjacent to the mentally healing waters of the Pacific and surrounded by 48 acres of jungle. Naviva also offers spas with gardens and timber soaking tubs, yoga classes and a sweat lodge where a local healer guides guests in mindfulness practice.

Lake Austin Spa Resort, Texas

It’s in Texas, so it’s no wonder that this all-inclusive resort has a sizable spa. The 25,000-square-foot LakeHouse Spa is one of its biggest draws, with a menu of more than 100 treatments and therapies. The spa treatments, as well as the impressive culinary experiences, utilize organic herbs from the resort’s expansive garden. In addition to wellness activities and events, guests are treated to celebrity chef demonstrations and lessons. Not that the wealthy need to learn to cook for themselves.

BodyHoliday Cariblue Beach, St. Lucia

For the more active wellness retreat, the wealthy could do worse than BodyHoliday Cariblue Beach’s all-inclusive resort, which offers everything from archery and tennis to tai chi and Spoga–spinning and yoga. Fronting a crescent white sand beach and founded on the four pillars of relaxation, restoration, exercise, and healthy eating, the resort features daily spa treatments, classes, and adventure programs.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, Northern India

Located in “the land of kings,” this converted 14th-century fortress overlooks the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple. Once the sanctuary of a Rajasthani royal family, now it’s the sanctuary of the very wealthy, who come to the resort to fend off stress and rejuvenate in the plentiful Ayurveda and yoga offerings. Spa treatments feature local ingredients like saffron, Kashmir lavender, and mogra, while suites range from 878 square feet to over 3,000. Which, frankly, might be cramped for many guests of this resort.

COMO Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos

This exclusive wellness resort is on its own private Caribbean island. It features four miles of white sand beaches, crystal clear ocean waters and their signature COMO Shambhala wellness program, which incorporates nutrition, yoga, fitness and hands-on healing. Yoga and pilates feature heavily, as do specialty enzyme-rich dishes and holistic therapies such as reflexology and Ayurveda. A host of other adventures are available as well, such as fishing, biking and diving. However, you might not want to leave this resort for such a “common” fare.

Six Senses Douro Valley, Portugal

If going alcohol-free isn’t your idea of a wellness resort, a Six Senses Douro Valley escape is for you. The resort has a well-stocked wine cellar and wine-on-tap at the bar. It is located in a restored 19th-century manor among one of the world’s most respected wine regions. Of course, at some point, the party has to end. The resort boasts acupuncture, yoga, and a full spa for the rich’s recovery. Cheers.

Soltara Healing Center, Playa Blanca, Costa Rica

If wine’s not your jam, but you still want to find an altered state as you pamper yourself, all-inclusive luxury resorts such as Soltara Healing Center offer psychedelic-infused wellness retreats in awe-inspiring natural surroundings. Soltara, which also operates a resort in Peru, offers guests ayahuasca healing experiences for prices ranging from $3,375 to $12,900. The psychedelic adventures do include guidance from an indigenous Peruvian Shipibo healer and clinical psychologist–because the last thing you want is a high-priced bad trip.

Arctic Bath Hotel, Lapland, Sweden

Not all wellness retreats are in sunny tropical locations. Proof? Take the Nordic wonder, the Arctic Bath Hotel, in Sweden’s frozen northern region. Featuring minimalist cabins that float on the Lule River and forest-nestled suites, the resort plunges guests into a winter wonderland to reflect and heal. And, if you’re so inclined, you can do some icy swimming before taking in the summer midnight sun or the winter aurora borealis. Outings include moose safaris, snowshoe hiking, dog-sledding and ice-fishing, which are sure to work up an appetite for the unique local fare: reindeer, oysters and, of course, caviar.

Ananda Resort, Himalayas, India

Housed in the former Palace Estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal among 100 acres of gardens and forests, the Ananda Resort is for serious seekers of Eastern-influenced healing. With programs focused on a combination of Ayurveda, yoga, meditation and healthy eating, the resort is designed as much for spiritual wellbeing as physical rejuvenation. Guests choose specially designed programs such as panchakarma, yogic detox, stress management, fertility enhancement, or design their own high-altitude retreat.

VIVAMAYR Health Resort, Austria

For those looking for a more medically-based wellness journey, VIVAMYR, located on the shores of Lake Altaussee in Austria, fits the prescription. This resort has five-star accommodations with a modern medical center; guests are evaluated upon check-in so a wellness program can be tailored to their needs. With onsite doctors and therapists, programs concentrate on overall health, including stress management and preventative care. All while providing world-class pampering and activities, of course.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Luxury Wellness Retreats That Only the Rich Can Afford