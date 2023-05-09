U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

10 Midwestern Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
STLJB / Shutterstock.com
STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Finding a place to live that's affordable and also offers plentiful job opportunities can be difficult, especially in the current economic climate. Fortunately, the Midwest offers a number of options for people who are seeking both.

To identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow, including the typical home value and monthly rent as of February 2023. We also analyzed the metro unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The Midwestern cities identified here represent places that score the best across all three factors, with all factors falling below the national average. Here's a look at 10 cities in the Midwest to consider if you're looking for cheap housing and employment opportunities.

1. Evansville, Indiana

  • Typical home value: $168,401

  • Typical rent: $826

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.3%

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

2. Springfield, Missouri

  • Typical home value: $213,892

  • Typical rent: $1,227

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 1.9%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

3. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Typical home value: $202,934

  • Typical rent: $1,121

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.2%

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

4. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Typical home value: $259,208

  • Typical rent: $1,199

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.1%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Milwaukee

  • Typical home value: $173,931

  • Typical rent: $1,160

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2.4%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

6. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Typical home value: $302,956

  • Typical rent: $1,178

  • 2022 unemployment rate: 2%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

7. Indianapolis

  • Typical home value: $216,351

  • Typical rent: $1,307

  • 2019 unemployment rate: 2.2%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. St. Louis

  • Typical home value: $141,077

  • Typical rent: $1,227

  • 2019 unemployment rate: 2.5%

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com
Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

9. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Typical home value: $215,545

  • Typical rent: $1,282

  • 2019 unemployment rate: 2.4%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Wichita, Kansas

  • Typical home value: $180,023

  • Typical rent: $964

  • 2019 unemployment rate: 2.9%

Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 200 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for ranking, each city had to have data available on: (1) its February 2023 typical home value, according to Zillow, (2) its February 2023 typical monthly rent, according to Zillow and (3) its Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate, according to the December 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The 65 cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. The highlighted cities were then scored on all three factors and ranked against each other, with factors (1) and (2) carrying half as much weight as factor (3). All data was collected on and up to date as of March 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Midwestern Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing