10 Most Affordable New Cars for Retirees in 2024

©Honda

Most of us are looking forward to retiring one day — spending time with our loved ones, dedicating energy to hobbies or pastimes or simply finding moments of rest and relaxation. But you might also want to be mobile, getting around on your own using your personal set of wheels.

ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst American Cars for Your Money

Grow Your Wealth: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

The winning combination for most retirees and their fixed incomes is a sticker price that’s not too high and a model that only requires the occasional, long-term tune-up.

“Retirement is a time for comfort and ease; the right car can make all the difference,” explained Robert Resz, the owner of Rad Bronco Parts.

Resz and a few other car experts shared their top picks for the most affordable cars for retirees in 2024 based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

2024 Honda Fit

Estimated MSRP: $17,000

Resz said, “The Fit is renowned for its spacious interior, fuel efficiency and Honda’s reputation for reliability. Its compact size makes it easy to handle and ideal for urban driving and parking.”

According to Mark Benson, the automotive expert at Rev Frenzy, the Honda Fit “offers a spacious interior, low fuel consumption and high safety standards. The Fit is a model with a reputation for practicality and functionality, packed into a compact frame that is ideal for city driving​.”

Veronica Fernandez, the founder and CEO of Secure Senior Benefits, calls the 2024 Honda Fit’s fuel efficiency a game changer.

“Plus, the spacious interior and Honda’s safety tech are big wins,” added Fernandez. “The Honda Fit is a real budget-friendly gem for retirees, offering comfort and reliability.”

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

2024 Kia Soul

Estimated MSRP: $19,000

“The Soul’s unique design offers easy accessibility, ample cargo space and a comfortable, elevated seating position, along with Kia’s impressive warranty,” explained Resz.

Story continues

Fernandez complimented the car’s “unique design, roomy for grandkids and pets, and top-notch safety. Kia Soul is the go-to for retirees who want space, safety and an unbeatable price tag.”

“It offers a range of options and packages, including technology and design upgrades, across different trim levels,” added Benson.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Estimated MSRP: $20,000

Fernandez explained the 2024 Jetta has a lot of appeal for retirees — it’s a car where “fuel efficiency meets comfort, wrapped up with the latest safety features.”

The Jetta shows that you can have a quality, comfortable car that’s also kind to your retirement fund, according to Fernandez.

2024 Toyota Corolla

Estimated MSRP: $20,000

Resz called this make and model, “a consistent favorite.” He continued, “the Corolla stands out for its excellent fuel economy and low maintenance costs, making it a cost-effective choice for retirees.”

Fernandez agreed. “Unmatched reliability, fuel-saving genius and top-tier safety,” said Fernandez, referring to this year’s Corolla as “a retiree’s dream for hassle-free, cost-effective driving.”

Benson said the Corolla’s “affordability and low maintenance costs are ideal for retirees. Its reliability reduces long-term ownership costs, making it a sensible choice.”

Fernandez added, “The Corolla just never disappoints.”

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Estimated MSRP: $20,500

“This model offers advanced safety features and a user-friendly infotainment system, which is crucial for retirees,” according to Resz. “It’s also praised for its comfortable seating and smooth ride.”

Benson recommended the Elantra because it’s economical to own and maintain. It’s “blend of modern features and comfort adds value without straining finances.”

2024 Ford EcoSport

Estimated MSRP: $22,000

Fernandez highlighted Ford’s 2024 EcoSport, saying, “The higher seating position is a big plus, and so are the smart safety features. EcoSport is ideal for those who want a clear road view and a smooth, secure ride.”

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

Estimated MSRP: $23,000

Resz suggested the Crosstrek for retirees who enjoy outdoor activities because it “offers all-wheel drive, higher ground clearance and robust safety features, all while maintaining good fuel efficiency.”

Benson noted that people tend to praise its “comfortable suspension, especially on rough or off-road terrain, making it one of the best-riding small SUVs.”

He added, “The 2.5-liter engine offers improved performance, which could be beneficial for retirees who might need more power in certain driving conditions.”

“All-wheel drive for peace of mind, and the EyeSight tech is impressive,” said Fernandez. “For those who love a bit of adventure without breaking the bank, the Crosstrek is a perfect match.”

2024 Mazda CX-30

Estimated MSRP: $23,000

This year’s Mazda CX-30 comes equipped with “a luxurious feel at an affordable price, with safety to match,” said Fernandez. “The CX-30 is for those who love a touch of luxury in their everyday drives, without the hefty price tag.”

2024 Honda Civic

Estimated MSRP: $23,950

The Honda Civic is economically appealing to retirees, said Benson, because the vehicle’s “efficiency, combined with modern comforts, offers a budget-friendly yet sophisticated driving experience.”

Benson went on to explain, “Known for its balance of efficiency and performance, the Civic offers a variety of engine options and a comfortable, tech-equipped interior. The EPA mileage ratings vary depending on the model, offering a balance of city and highway efficiency​​.”

2024 Nissan Rogue Sport

Estimated MSRP: $24,000

Fernandez stated that the tech-forward features of the 2024 Nissan Rogue Sport — complete with ProPILOT — while being also spacious, and economical make it a very appealing choice for retirees.

Speaking from personal experience, Fernandez said the 2024 Rogue Sport “is the smart choice for tech-savvy retirees who value comfort and economy.”

When it comes to finding a reliable and affordable new car in 2024, retirees have lots of options to choose from. Across makes and models, Resz said this might be the best year yet for those on a fixed income to buy a new vehicle that will last the rest of their life.

“These 2024 models are not just affordable; they’re a perfect blend of convenience, safety, and efficiency tailored for the retiree lifestyle,” added Resz.

Fernandez echoed Resz sentiments, saying this list should aid in “offering retirees the perfect balance of affordability, comfort and safety. [These cars are] all about enjoying your freedom on the road, without stressing over the costs.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable New Cars for Retirees in 2024