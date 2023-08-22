U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,433.50
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,591.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,095.50
    +109.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.30
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3320
    -0.0100 (-0.23%)
     

  • Vix

    16.77
    -0.36 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2745
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.9570
    -0.2300 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,064.77
    +61.57 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.26
    -1.45 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.09
    +40.27 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,856.71
    +291.07 (+0.92%)
     

10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average home price is now just under $350,000, making homebuying a financial impossibility for many families. Those looking for an affordable alternative may consider renting a single-family home, so they can have the white-picket-fence experience without the hefty price tag.

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again
Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

Although rents have also skyrocketed in recent years, there are still areas where single-family homes are available for rent at relatively low prices. A new RentCafe analysis has identified the 10 most affordable markets for single-family rentals, and in 9 out of the 10 locations, the average rent is below $1,500.

Here's a look at where families can rent a house and stay on budget.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Lafayette-Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,203

'Get Rich Slow': Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth
Cool: Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,213

Grant Cardone: 'Nobody Becomes Wealthy Because of a Salary' -- Here's What You Need To Focus On Instead

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

3. Milwaukee

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,317

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

4. Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville)

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,325

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

5. South Dakota

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,360

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Wichita, Kansas

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,377

volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,401

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. North Dakota

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,451

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From 'Coin Roll Hunting': Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Montana

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,475

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Kansas City, Kansas

  • Average rent for a single-family home: $1,546

All data is sourced from RentCafe and is accurate as of Aug. 21, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home