The average home price is now just under $350,000, making homebuying a financial impossibility for many families. Those looking for an affordable alternative may consider renting a single-family home, so they can have the white-picket-fence experience without the hefty price tag.

Although rents have also skyrocketed in recent years, there are still areas where single-family homes are available for rent at relatively low prices. A new RentCafe analysis has identified the 10 most affordable markets for single-family rentals, and in 9 out of the 10 locations, the average rent is below $1,500.

Here's a look at where families can rent a house and stay on budget.

1. Lafayette-Lake Charles, Louisiana

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,203

2. Clarksville, Tennessee

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,213

3. Milwaukee

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,317

4. Northwest Arkansas (Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville)

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,325

5. South Dakota

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,360

6. Wichita, Kansas

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,377

7. Lexington, Kentucky

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,401

8. North Dakota

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,451

9. Montana

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,475

10. Kansas City, Kansas

Average rent for a single-family home: $1,546

All data is sourced from RentCafe and is accurate as of Aug. 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Affordable Places To Rent a Single-Family Home