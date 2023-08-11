10 of the most exciting product launches this summer (so far)

The most exciting product launches this summer

Summer 2023 has been an exciting season for new products hitting the market. From high-tech smartphones to nifty kitchen gadgets to innovative skin serums, the list is endless. As we jump full swing into summer, halfway through the year (already!), we’re rounding up the most exciting product launches that you may have missed. Trust us, you’ll want to get your hands on these for yourself, a friend or family member. Or heck, why not get some early holiday season shopping done?

1. Hatch Rest Go

The Hatch Rest Go is drop-proof and drool-friendly, perfect for restless little ones.

New parents have so many exciting gadgets and gizmos to choose from, and the Hatch Rest Go is one of the most unique we have seen in a long time. It’s a portable device you can take with you on the go to provide soothing sleep sounds for your baby, which features ten sounds like white noise, hush, heartbeat, and ocean. It even has a ring to clip onto a stroller or car seat for road trips, and it runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts all day. You can grab it in one of five adorable, pastel-like colors.

$35 at Hatch

2. KitchenAid Porcelain White Stand Mixer

This shade will blend right in with your kitchen.

KitchenAid makes some of the best stand mixers around. The versatile small kitchen appliances can do everything from mix to whip and even knead bread dough, with optional attachments to expand their functionality further so you can grind meat, make homemade pasta noodles or ice cream, chop vegetables, and more. This summer, the brand released a new Porcelain White shade of the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Mixer—a soft, satin finish to add warmness to your kitchen.

$450 at KitchenAid

3. DIRECTV Gemini Air

DIRECTV is becoming a top player in the streaming device game.

This handy, pendant-shaped device provides instant access to streaming services like Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more, offering 4K quality playback and voice-control. Ask Google to search live TV for your favorite show or the big game, for example, find on-demand titles, or even use voice commands to control playback, including changing channels. The best part? The Gemini Air works with any DIRECTV hardware you already have.

Sign up for DIRECTV

4. lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag

You’ll be bringing this tote to the beach, the gym and everywhere in-between.

Lululemon’s new Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag is the versatile, everyday bag you need in your closet. Made of water-repellent cotton to withstand any weather condition, it’s perfect for a grocery store run, beach day or carry-on bag. Its 20 liter capacity provides plenty of room to hold everything you need, while its simple design makes it suitable for both men and women. Find it in six color options, including black, forest green and orange.

$68 at Lululemon

5. Our Place Wonder Oven

Imagine a single small appliance that can air fry, toast, roast, bake, reheat, and broil, yielding crisp food with soft, moist insides.

This new 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven uses steam infusion technology that allows food to both retain its moisture while also gaining a nice, crispy exterior, and our reviewer says it “cooks like a dream.” The Wonder Oven preheats more quickly than a traditional oven and can cook faster, too, making it ideal for busy families and individuals. Grab one in Char, Steam, or Blue Salt. Psst, Our Place fans will also want to check out the Selena Gomez X Our Place collection, which features the brand’s signature cookware in the singer’s favorite colors.

$195 at Our Place

6. Rhode Glazing Milk

This formula is gluten- and cruelty-free, vegan and dermatologist tested and developed.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is taking the skincare world by storm. Our reviewer tried several products in Bieber’s line and found that they felt both hydrating and non-irritating, even for her sensitive skin. The brand’s new Glazing Milk provides a barrier to hydrate and calm your skin before you apply other cleansers or layers (or use it on its own), offering better absorption, reduced redness, and soothed skin. By the way, it’s not just for your face: go ahead and apply it anywhere else on the body as well for a glisten and glow. Made with ceramide, beta glucan, and a magnesium zinc and copper blend, it’s suitable for all skin types and shades.

$29 at Rhode Skin

7. Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven

All you need is a half cup of wood pellets to get started.

You probably know of Ninja for its popular blenders, but the company makes a lot more than that. One of the newest, most exciting products is the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven, which can make not only pizza, but plenty of other delicious dishes, cooking from temperatures as low as 100°F to as high as 700°F for perfectly charred and bubbled pie crust. In addition to making pizza in just three minutes (seriously!), it can also roast, broil, bake, smoke, dehydrate, or even keep items warm if your backyard party guests are running late. Our reviewer loves that it cooks food evenly without you even needing to turn it, and said her pizza had a “gorgeous speckled char around the crust.”

$360 at Amazon

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Foldable Smartphone

This ain’t your grandmother’s flip phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a sophisticated smartphone with a large touchscreen, ultra-fast processor, and incredible storage. Thanks to its flexible hinge, it can be used to watch movies, take selfies or group photos, play games and more. It has a 7.6-inch crisp and bright screen when unfolded, and magically folds up like a book to reveal the smaller outer 6.2-inch cover screen. It even works with the Samsung S Pen (sold separately) for sketching, productivity, and easier overall navigation. We named the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as one of the best Android phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, which improves on the design and processing power, will likely make the cut, too.

$1,800 at Samsung

9. Amazon Echo Show 5

The new Echo Show 5 will be able to better pick up your voice from across the room.

The latest version of Amazon’s smart display, which includes all the functionality of a smart speaker with the added benefit of a touchscreen, is the Amazon Echo Show 5. It offers improved audio with greater voice clarity (ideal for video calls), a faster processor and a more compact design with infinity edge cover glass to protect the screen. Available in three colors, the 5.5-inch smart display, which works with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, is the perfect kitchen, bedside, living room or home office companion.

$90 on Amazon

10. Google Pixel Tablet

This versatile device that’s perfect for families.

The Google Pixel Tablet stands on its own in a unique category as a hybrid tablet and smart home display. This is because it sits on a speaker dock that both enhances audio and charges the tablet simultaneously. You can also use the tablet in Hub mode when docked to control compatible smart home devices, like smart lighting or as a video doorbell to see who’s at the door, without having to remove and unlock it. Once unlocked, it can be used like any other tablet, both at home and on the go. Our reviewer loved its “zippy” performance, decent speakers, and simplicity for families.

$439 on Amazon

