10 Most Expensive States To Buy an Acre of Land

The skyrocketing prices of homes have dominated real estate headlines in recent years and with good reason. But raw land isn't exactly cheap either, particularly in certain corners of the country. According to data from landsearch.com, land commands an average price of $17,474 per acre in the United States. But in the country's most expensive state, land costs more than five times the average amount, coming in at a whopping $93,294 per acre.

Per-acre costs aren't everything, however. Hawaii, for example, only has the country's fourth-most expensive land on a per-acre basis. But in terms of the cost of a lot for sale, Hawaii tops the list with an incredible average price of $983,707. This is in comparison to the U.S. average of just $316,606. By and large, the data shows that the most expensive land in the U.S. is in coastal areas and/or the Northeast corridor, with a few exceptions.

To determine which states in the U.S. have the most expensive land, GOBankingRates used data from landsearch.com listing each state's total acreage for sale, average price per acre and average listed lot price. States are ranked here in reverse order by price per acre, with the most expensive appearing last.

10. Connecticut

Average per acre price: $33,605

Acreage: 9,616

Average price: $444,490

9. Utah

Average per acre price: $35,943

Acreage: 45,616

Average price: $678,637

8. Maryland

Average per acre price: $36,286

Acreage: 17,215

Average price: $365,733

7. Illinois

Average per acre price: $39,486

Acreage: 29,441

Average price: $231,435

6. Massachusetts

Average per acre price: $46,092

Acreage: 4,599

Average price: $454,884

5. Florida

Average per acre price: $67,384

Acreage: 128,088

Average price: $271,289

4. Hawaii

Average per acre price: $75,456

Acreage: 8,839

Average price: $983,707

3. Delaware

Average per acre price: $83,115

Acreage: 2,451

Average price: $640,609

2. New Jersey

Average per acre price: $88,306

Acreage: 10,647

Average price: $555,668

1. Rhode Island

Average per acre price: $93,294

Acreage: 872

Average price: $645,652

Costs and acreage are accurate as of May 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Most Expensive States To Buy an Acre of Land