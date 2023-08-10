10 Most Expensive Things Ever Sold at Auction: Oppenheimer Blue Diamond and More

Pete Summers/REX / Shutterstock.com

The average American’s net worth is $748,800. This figure is arguably not that bad, but it seems downright abysmal when you consider how much some ultra-rich people have paid for material items at auction. Consider the Badminton Cabinet, rendered in 1726, that sold at auction for nearly $37 million in 2004. Or Marie Antoinette’s pearl pendant that went for $36 million at auction in 2018.

These aren’t even the most expensive items ever sold at auction, though. Let’s check those out below.

Oppenheimer Blue Diamond Belonging to Philip Oppenheimer

After the blockbuster film “Titanic” came out, attention to rare blue diamonds swelled, which is perhaps one factor that played into the magnificent sale of the Oppenheimer Blue that had belonged to Philip Oppenheimer. Or maybe that’s just a fun pop culture tidbit. At any rate, this rectangular diamond, weighing in at approximately 14.62 carats, was sold at a Christie’s auction in 2016 for $57.6 million.

‘Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)’ by David Hockney

Among the most recognizable works in David Hockney’s venerable collection is “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures),” which features an image of a young man standing and staring below at a man swimming. The first version of the painting was made in 1971 and soon after destroyed by the artist himself. But in 1972, he recreated it. Sometimes perceived as depicting heartbreak, the painting sold in 2019, at auction by Christie’s, for $90.3 million.

‘Rabbit’ by Jeff Koons

Celebrated American artist Jeff Koons is best known for his balloon animals made of stainless steel and polished with mirrors. One of these glimmering creatures that stands at 3 feet tall was produced in 1986. In 2019, it was sold at an auction held by Christie’s for $91 million. This is the highest price that an artwork by a living artist has ever sold for at auction.

‘Man Pointing’ by Alberto Giacometti

Story goes that it took only nine hours in 1947 for artist Alberto Giacometti to create L’homme au Doigt, or Man Pointing/Pointing Man, a life-sized sculpture that depicts a thin, amorphous man standing. It sold at an auction held by Christie’s in 2015 for $141 million. At the time, this was the most expensive artwork to sell at auction

The Gigayacht

The Gigayacht — a 405-foot long yacht with a movie theater and a helipad, among other luxury amenities — stands out on this list because it was sold on eBay, which is not your typical auction house. Usually these tremendously expensive works end up in the hands of famous dealers like Sotheby’s or Christie’s. The winning bid, by Craig Timm, president of 4Yacht Inc, went for $168 million earlier this year.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta

Sold at a Sotheby’s auction, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta sold for $48 million. This is the most money a car has ever sold for at auction. It comes from a very small collection. Ferrari made only 39 GTOs. It sports a V12 engine and a maximum speed of 240 km per hour.

‘Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1’ by Georgia O’Keeffe

Legendary painter Georgia O’Keeffe, best known for desert landscape and flower imagery, died in 1986. Many moons later in 2014, her estate’s net worth went massively up. Her painting titled “Jimson Weed/White Flower No.1” sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $44.4 million. The painting of the striking white flower had previously been in the safekeeping of O’Keeffe’s sister, Anita O’Keefe Young. This is the most money a work by a woman artist has ever gone for at auction.

‘Les Femmes d’Alger (Version ‘O’)’ by Pablo Picasso

Cubism pioneer Pablo Picasso painted Le Femmes d’Alger (Version ‘O’) in 1955. The artwork has long been perceived as highly valuable, and previously held prominence at the Musée du Luxembourg. The painting was sold at auction by Christie’s for $179,365,000 in 2015. At the time, it was the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction.

Portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol

On May 10, 2022 famed artist Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” an iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe, sold for $195 million at auction by Christie’s. Created in 1964, the silkscreen image shows Monroe in vivid color, with blue eyeshadow and bright red lips. To date, this is the most expensive work sold by an American artist at auction.

‘Salvator Mundi’ by Leonardo da Vinci

This obscure painting by world-renowned genius and artist Leonardo da Vinci debuted in the National Gallery and was listed for auction at Christie’s in 2017. The highest bidder was Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia. He scooped up the invaluable artwork for $450 million. But perhaps the most interesting thing about this most expensive item to ever sell at auction, is that there’s still skepticism around whether it’s authentic.

